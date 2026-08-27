Double Fine made Brutal Legend free for a fitting 666 minutes in tribute to Tim Curry, who played the game's antagonist

In honor of Tim Curry, Double Fine made its heavy metal hack-and-slash RTS Brutal Legend free for 666 minutes.
While he's best known for his live-action roles in films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and It, Tim Curry – who sadly passed away earlier this week at the age of 80 – was a prolific voice actor. And while his role in the likes of Jimmy Neutron and The Wild Thornberrys are naturally beloved, his relatively fewer video game roles are iconic in their own right. Of course, his turn as Premier Anatoly Cherdenko in Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3 is huge, partly thanks to his incredible pronunciation of "space"; his role as the villain of the Jack Black-led action game Brutal Legend is one I'll always remember him for.
Double Fine posted on BlueSky reacting to the news, saying, "It was hard enough losing Dolly [Parton] yesterday. And now, we cry a sea of black tears for our very own Doviculus: The irreplaceable Tim Curry." The post adds. "May these beloved legends rest well, as we carry their spirit forward."
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To honor Tim Curry's memory, we are making Brütal Legend FREE on Itch.io, for 666 minutes:
itch.io/s/199277/the...— @doublefine.com (@doublefine.com.bsky.social) 2026-08-27T11:07:57.641Z
This was then followed by a separate post from the Double Fine account, which said, "To honor Tim Curry's memory, we are making Brütal Legend FREE on Itch.io, for 666 minutes." While going through to the store page has a simple message: "Rest in peace, dark prince." And while it's unfortunately past the 666-minute mark now, some objected to the offer entirely, with one response saying "Stopppp we're supposed to be giving you MORE money now," while another said, "You can’t stop me from paying $6.66 to honor you honoring Tim Curry."
Double Fine is freshly independent after the latest batch of layoffs at Xbox, with the Psychonauts and Brutal Legend developer returning to Kickstarter last week to help decide its next project. But the studio would've done this even if it were still under Microsoft, given that the exact same offer was given last year as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who played the Guardian of Metal in the game.
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