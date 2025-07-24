In honor of Ozzy Osbourne, Double Fine is giving its heavy metal action game Brutal Legend away for free for 666 minutes
The game features three Black Sabbath songs and three of Ozzy's solo tracks
To celebrate the life of Ozzy Osbourne, Double Fine is giving away its heavy metal action game Brutal Legend for free, for an extremely fitting 666 minutes.
In the pantheon of Double Fine's games, none stick out quite like Brutal Legend. The action game RTS hybrid, inspired by heavy metal music and album art – featuring music from some of the biggest names in metal history – is a surprisingly high-budget affair, considering the studio's indie-like status. The game starred Jack Black and featured side characters voiced by genre legends, including Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Lita Ford, Lemmy Kilmister, and Ozzy Osbourne, in the extremely fitting role as the Guardian of Metal.
To honor Ozzy's larger-than-life rock and roll legacy, we're making Brütal Legend *FREE* on itch.io: doublefine.itch.io/brutal-legend But this incredible deal will only last for 666 minutes, as the prophecy foretold. So get yourself clicking, before it disappears like a demon in the night... 🤘 🖤— @doublefine.com (@doublefine.com.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T09:22:17.846Z
To celebrate the life of Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away earlier this week aged 76, Double Fine announced on BlueSky that Brutal Legend will be free to everyone on itch.io. However, the catch is it's only free for 666 minutes. This post was made at 4pm PT | 7pm ET on July 23 (12am BST on July 24) meaning that Brutal Legend will be free to download until July 24 at 3am PT | 6am ET | 11am BST.
Granted, it's not the end of the world if you miss it on Itch. According to SteamDB, the game goes on sale multiple times a year (it's already been on sale five times in 2025), with the lowest recorded price for it being $1.49 / £1.09. So, even if you miss out on the 666-minute timer, playing Brutal Legend doesn't have an especially high barrier of entry.
