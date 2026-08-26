Crimson Desert updates are slowing down in "scope, scale, and pace" as Pearl Abyss shifts focus to the DLC

"I think this is a great transition point," PR and marketing director Will Powers explains in an interview with IGN. "We've had this great pace of updates continually expanding the world of Pywell. With 2.0, this is all very purposeful in how we name stuff. This is very much a fully realized experience within the world."
Powers explains that "while there still will be updates, I don't think the scope, scale, and pace of them will be as consistent past this point. What we're taking this opportunity to do is shift our development resources from these regular updates to focus on the upcoming DLC."
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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