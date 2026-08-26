Crimson Desert updates are slowing down in "scope, scale, and pace" as Pearl Abyss shifts focus to the DLC

News
By
Published

"I think this is a great transition point"

Crimson Desert protagonist Kliff
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

One of the odder surprises from Gamescom Opening Night Live was the reveal of Crimson Desert Enhanced. It partly encompasses a brand-new 2.0 update adding substantially more depth to the game's story, but it's a soft rebrand that marks the culmination of all the work developer Pearl Abyss has done to improve Crimson Desert since launch. Those free updates are now slowing down so that the studio can shift its focus to the upcoming DLC.

"I think this is a great transition point," PR and marketing director Will Powers explains in an interview with IGN. "We've had this great pace of updates continually expanding the world of Pywell. With 2.0, this is all very purposeful in how we name stuff. This is very much a fully realized experience within the world."

Powers explains that "while there still will be updates, I don't think the scope, scale, and pace of them will be as consistent past this point. What we're taking this opportunity to do is shift our development resources from these regular updates to focus on the upcoming DLC."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Crimson Desert Dev Breaks Down Everything New in the 2.0 Update | gamescom 2026 - YouTube Crimson Desert Dev Breaks Down Everything New in the 2.0 Update | gamescom 2026 - YouTube
Watch On

That big Crimson Desert DLC is still set to launch later this year, and after the main game's wild success Pearl Abyss has plenty more plans for further expansion of the budding franchise. We don't have any concrete details on what that DLC will look like or what those follow-ups will actually be, but after five months of expansive updates and massive unit sales, I think Crimson Desert has already more than proven itself.

Crimson Desert did so well that developer Pearl Abyss reported 94% increased labor expenses due to "performance bonus payments" made to 1,035 employees.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The FGS Live from Gamescom logo
    1
    Everything announced at FGS Live From Gamescom 2026
  2. 2
    Afterworld is a brand-new grand strategy game from the Crusader Kings III devs that lets you duke it out with immortal warlords in a post-apocalyptic USA
  3. 3
    Skybound survival game Aloft details its final early access update before 1.0
  4. 4
    Cosy space sim Young Suns hits 1.0 on Xbox and launches on Steam later this year
  5. 5
    Vikings Dynasty gets its first gameplay trailer giving you a good sense of what it's going to be like becoming a Viking Jarl