GTA 6 brings back a fan-favorite San Andreas feature: you'll get chubby if you eat a lot

GTA 6 is bringing back a feature from San Andreas and other Rockstar games that is generally well-remembered despite being one of the worst parts about living as a human being in real-life: if you eat a lot and don't exercise, you'll get a big, old, round tummy, and people will expect you to giggle when they poke it.
OK, that last part isn't true, but it has been confirmed that your character in GTA 6 will have a body that changes based on your eating, exercise, and sleep habits. Revealed in an early deep-dive on GTA 6 published by Dazed, you'll get chubby if you eat too much, chiseled if you exercise enough, and visibly worn out if you go too long without sleeping.
If you've played earlier Rockstar games like GTA: San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll remember this sort of interactivity between your in-game avatar and your behavior, with Dazed pointing out Arthur Morgan's bruised and battered body after fights and long, grown-out beard following periods of uncivilized living. In short, GTA 6 doing the same thing isn't anything new, but it was unknown whether it would carry on with this unusual level of realism until now.
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We're about to learn a lot more about the game with Netflix's GTA 6 gameplay reveal happening this Thursday despite the recent leaks. And speaking of which, Rockstar has finally issued its official public response to that whole situation, describing the leaks as "heartbreaking" and saying, "this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time."
GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are "the north stars of gaming," says Gamescom chief, but they won't last forever because "most gamers aren't only interested in a single game"
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