Konami wants Silent Hill to have "an annual release of new games," and it's already working on "many" unannounced projects

The Silent Hill franchise is fully awake after years spent frozen in at the back of the fridge, and Konami tells GamesRadar+ its psychological horror series is only going to get healthier. Healthier, like, in its output – but probably not in its content, since there's an officially licensed James Sunderland body pillow now.
"Our aim is to, hopefully, have an annual release of new games," Silent Hill franchise producer Motoi Okamoto tells GamesRadar+ through an interpreter at Gamescom 2026. This plan also motivates Konami to keep moving Silent Hill far away from its original home in fall-apart Maine, as Okamoto says, "If we stay laser-focused on the same American setting, that would exhaust [narrative] possibilities, and also potentially cause fatigue for the playerbase."
Okamoto wants anyone working on a Silent Hill game to tailor the IP, so keeping it flying around the world lets developers "work within the types of environments and the types of storytelling that works best for them." Every main Silent Hill game released or announced this decade was made by a developer that wasn't Konami, so it sounds like the publisher will continue to experiment with who gets to define Silent Hill.
The days of Konami's adored, defunct in-house Team Silent are past sunset and well into the misty night – but Konami's loyal to Bloober when it comes to remakes, ensuring there's at least one developer out there who cares about Silent Hill for longer than one development cycle.
OK, yes, I'm a bit worried about Okamoto's dream of having yearly Silent Hill releases. I worry having so many games will dilute the series I love so much. But Okamoto seems confident fans will be pleased with the apparently "many" secret projects Konami is working on right now.
He says, "There are still many projects that are still under the works and very unannounced titles. So obviously, we can't go into specifics. But there are still many projects that we are currently exploring and working on as we speak."
"We would like to let players know," Okamoto continues, "that we have more experiences coming up, and many types of games that, we believe, will be able to provide positive kinds of surprises for players waiting for this for the series." As more new, spiritually pristine details come out about Silent Hill: Townfall – I mean that in a negative way, I want spiritual orange slime in my horror games and no soap – due September 24, I grow more skeptical of Okamoto's pledge to positive surprises.
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But my bad feelings about Silent Hill: Townfall might just be the fog in me talking. I better keep an open mind if I don't want to end up with a James Sunderland body pillow.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.