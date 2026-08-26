Star Wars Galactic Racer devs explain the different speeders you'll be taking round the tracks

In a new trailer as part of the Future Game Show at Gamescom, the devs behind Star Wars Galactic Racer walk us through the different types of vehicles you'll be taking round its tracks and what happens when they get a little too close to each other for comfort.
The first racer we're introduced to is the Land Speeder, which game director Bill Lane explains is "the typical entry point for a pilot. It's all about keeping your foot on the gas, holding speed through the corners by drifting around them, and it's a big, stable vehicle so it can shrug off a lot of hits."
The second, introduced by creative director Keiran Crimmins, is the Speeder Bike, which is "fast, agile, and a bit fragile. It has a fantastic ability where it can slow down into corners and store that energy, that will give it a burst out of the corner. It's all about threading the needle and thin lines, but not getting hit.
Finally, there's the Skim Speeder, which Lane says "is perhaps the most elegant of our vehicles, with its carving, banked turns, as well as its ability to roll up onto a knife-edge and pull high-G maneuvers." Crimmins says that "strapping into a skim speeder is an absolute thrill-ride. It's a vehicle that's all about momentum, and keeping that momentum through graceful flying."
The kicker is that all three of those speeders want to run on different racing lines. Lane says that it's when those lines intersect that things get a bit more explosive, as the trailer evidences with plenty of Burnout-style slow-mo explosions when two racers hit each other just a little too hard...
If you're looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
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