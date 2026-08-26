How to catch and kill a shark in How to Fish

To catch a shark in How to Fish for the grill master, you need to use a specific kind of boss lure for your fishing rod. That means the catching part isn't very difficult at all, but killing a shark, specifically the Blue Shark miniboss, is quite a challenge. And even though getting a shark for the grill master isn't essential to completing island 3, the grill comes in handy later so it's well worth doing. To get this side objective done easily, here's everything you need to know about catching and defeating a shark in this bizarre fishing game.
How to catch a How to Fish shark
To catch a shark in How to Fish, you need to buy a Standard Boss Lure for $280 and then go fishing with it. As far as I can tell, the Blue Shark miniboss is guaranteed to grab this lure.
But don't reel one in just yet as you should get equipped to fight the shark first, otherwise you'll be wasting quite an expensive lure. I highly recommend having an upgraded SMG equipped – that's one with all the bullet upgrades, an extended mag, a compensator, and an optional red dot sight and laser sight – and maybe some spare fish or clams in your inventory for healing that you can chow down if the shark bites a chunk out of you.
Catch a Blue Shark as I've explained above, then draw your SMG and get ready to fight. Since the Blue Shark is very fast, capable of lunging aggressively at you, and deals massive damage with its bites, it's best to keep strafing away from it and running in large loops, shooting in controlled bursts when the shark isn't lunging. Unlike with the How to Fish Piranha boss, you should also charge between the trees as the shark is long enough that it will often get slowed by them, giving you an opportunity to fill it with lead.
Just keep shooting the shark and you'll eventually bring it down, at which point you can feed it to the grill master. He'll then hand you the lighter, which will ignite his grill and let you cook your catches. Hold anything you catch over the grill, and it will start to cook and change color quickly. As soon as a fish hits a golden-brown color all over, it's done and you'll get more money than usual when you sell it.
Next, you need to focus on catching an endangered fish that you can trade for bait to summon the How to Fish Pufferfish boss and finally get off island 3.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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