How to get the Mortal Shell 2 Axatana without fighting

To get the Mortal Shell 2 Axatana without fighting any enemies (or at least very few), you'll need to know the exact route to take, and you should probably also use Tiel's handy Shadow ability in case you run into trouble.
With just these two things, though, you can have the incredibly powerful weapon in your hands much earlier than the devs intended (probably), if you kit yourself out with Tiel and follow the handy instructions below. You just need to have unlocked the Outskirts of Mammon Beacon first.
How to get the Mortal Shell 2 Axatana
The Axatana is without doubt one of the best Mortal Shell 2 weapons, but it is found at the very south of the map, near the endgame area, which might make you think it's one of the hardest to obtain.
On the contrary, unlike some others, this weapon is not hidden in a dungeon or behind a deadly boss but is just in a room, available to pick up easily and only guarded by a relatively easy foe. Even getting there isn't too hard if you know where to go, so if you want the Axatana early, here's how to get it:
Run directly ahead down the Road to Absolution, through the castle ruins, until you get to the Bone Gate at the end, running past enemies on the way.
Keep running straight, using Tiel's ability to dodge the metal meatball if you need to, until you reach the locked gate at the end. Turn left.
Follow the wooden path and bridges, keeping left the whole time, until you reach another Bone Gate. On the other side, use the air stream on your left to travel up to the next level.
Now go right, up the ramp, then a quick right-left up another ramp, into the geometric stone area. Use the Bone Gate in front of you to get to the Forgotten Tower - you'll almost definitely need Tiel's cloaking ability here.
Enter the building and take the first right. Head up the stairs, and out of the hole in the wall at the top. Use this final Bone Gate to reach the Axatana room, by following the building round until you find the button to open a gate. Use this, enter the room, and dodge round the enemy to pick up the Axatana. Use it to defeat the enemy in the room, and you're done! Now you just have to make it back...
As you can tell from the instructions above, I'd recommend using Tiel, one of the best Mortal 2 Shells, to complete the journey, as you can use his cloaking ability to get around some of the bosses that are at a higher level than you if you're getting the Axatana earlier than intended.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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