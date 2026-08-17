Mortal Shell 2 map and how to reveal it

The Mortal Shell 2 map is very well hidden - you can even find yourself inside areas that are still under the classic fog of war. You see, unlike many other game maps, the Mortal Shell 2 map doesn't even reveal itself when you explore the area. Instead, you must find sections of map around the world.
Finding these Mortal Shell 2 map fragments is easier than you may think, as you simply need to find Ruk's statues, and pick up the fragments from in front of them. Fortunately, these location is conveniently marked on your map as you reach new areas - it's just getting to him that's going to be the problem.
Mortal Shell 2 map locations
To reveal the Mortal Shell 2 map, simply locate large statues, atop some of which you'll find Ruk, who is watching over pieces of the map in various locations. All map fragments are marked on your in-progress map with icons of the black bird himself.
You can see these markers on the image above, and these reveal themselves when you find a new area. Locating Ruk and the map fragments then reveals the terrain in the area, while more crucial maps, guarded by Ruk, also reveal the Corrupted Gates in the area, thus guiding you to your next major destination.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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