Kingdom Hearts 4 hype sees the series' first collection top Steam's sales chart, becoming the best-selling paid game on the store following a big discount

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The majority of the series can be bought for under $30

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Remix
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Amid a deep sale and the biggest news drop for Kingdom Hearts 4 to date, the series collection became the top-selling paid game on Steam.

At last weekend's D23 event, Kingdom Hearts 4 got its biggest batch of new info to date with a new trailer that confirmed the first Disney world for the upcoming Square Enix RPG will be none other than The Land of the Dead from Pixar's Coco, with Miguel and Hector joining Sora's party. Alongside that, we got confirmation that we'll be able to play as Mickey, Donald, and Goofy in the game. Not to mention, there's a Kingdom Hearts anime series coming to Disney+.

Clearly, the hype from the series' massive fanbase was somewhat contagious, as the series' first collection, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (which collects four games and two games turned into movies), has been tearing it up on Steam. Helped along by a huge discount which brings the 1.5+2.5 collection down to $14.99 / £11.99, as well as a discount on Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, which features fellow collection Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind DLC for $29.99 | £25.49, giving you (almost) the entire franchise for under $30.

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The hype and the sale have done wonders, as the series has skyrocketed over on Steam, as Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix has become the top-selling game on Steam (not counting free-to-play titles like Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, and Dota 2). And now begins the race to play every single one of those games before late 2027, because they all matter to the lore, and don't bank on a delay either, as Tetsuya Nomura says one is "not happening"

As Kingdom Hearts 4 fans await an update at D23, Disney says the JRPG series is now a $1 billion franchise

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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