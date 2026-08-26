Kingdom Hearts Collection 1-3 pre-orders have landed on PS5 and Switch 2, and the goofy box art has thankfully been updated

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The Kingdom Hearts Collection arrives on PS5 and Switch 2 on October 8

Image of the PS5 and Switch 2 Kingdom Hearts Collection games on a green GamesRadar+ background.
(Image credit: Future/Square Enix/Disney)

Kingdom Hearts Collection 1 - 3 pre-orders have arrived physically on both the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2, giving you the key to unlock and play almost the entire iconic game series.

Launching on October 8 later this year, this collection packs in everything from Kingdom Hearts Final Mix through to Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (DLC), so you can get caught up ahead of the release of Kingdom Hearts 4 in late 2027. Picking up either version of the game for $74.99 at Amazon in the US will also grant you access to exclusive in-game keyblades and a free exclusive poster too, though I can't say for certain that the alleged generative AI artwork will come with it.

The official listings box art fortunately no longer shows an image of Donald Duck with an inconsistent number of fingers and blurry clock towers. However, the marketing image of the poster attached to the Amazon listing bears a resemblance to that original (and questionable) artwork. On the positive side, this is a double-sided poster, so you can turn it around and display the art to the first Kingdom Hearts game if that's what you prefer. Bizarre artwork or not, I've gathered the best Kingdom Hearts Collection 1-3 shopping links below so you can have a simple and clean pre-order experience.

KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I–III] Amazon Exclusive Edition
PlayStation 5
KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I–III] Amazon Exclusive Edition: $74.99 at Amazon

Picking up the PS5 copy of the Kingdom Hearts Collection at Amazon will not only grant you that poster but also the platform-exclusive Midnight Blue Keyblade that you can use to take down hordes of Heartless in Kingdom Hearts 3.

Price Check: $74.99 (Best Buy) / $74.99 (Walmart)

UK: £59.95 at Amazon

View Deal
KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I–III] Amazon Exclusive Edition
Switch 2
KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I–III] Amazon Exclusive Edition: $74.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the Kingdom Hearts Collection is unfortunately a game key card, so you'll need access to the internet to get the games installed. However, sticking with the Ninty version will grant you access to the Long Night Keyblade to equip in Kingdom Hearts 3.

Price Check: $74.99 (Best Buy) / $74.99 (Switch 2)

UK: £59.95 at Amazon

View Deal

I have a sneaking suspicion that the marketing image showing off the double-sided poster just hasn't been amended alongside the box art for the Kingdom Hearts Collection. However, we'll have to wait and see come launch day on October 8, 2026, to know for sure.

I'm just thankful that the strange original cover, which Square Enix stated was the result of "human error" has been changed for the physical games themselves. Hopefully, that should result in no strange-looking clock towers once your copy arrives at your door this spooky season. That being said, whether any strange artifacts from the original cover art will be apparent at all remains to be seen. I'm still side-eyeing the entire illustration myself, which is why I've yet to pre-order the collection. Time will certainly tell.

As a heads up, it appears you can only get that poster if you pre-order the collection through US Amazon. However, you'll still get access to the Midnight Blue and Long Night platform-exclusive Keyblades (depending on the platform) and a reversible inlay, which includes a 25th anniversary design no matter where you grab your physical copy of the game.

We're also rounding up the latest Stage Tour pre-orders, Marvel's Wolverine pre-orders, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 pre-orders for you to check out.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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