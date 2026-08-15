Kingdom Hearts 4 finally comes out "late 2027," and Pixar's Coco joins the JRPG as the first Disney world announced so far

Ending a years-long wait between games, Kingdom Hearts 4 is set to come out in late 2027 and we finally have a glimpse at its first official Disney world: Pixar's Coco.
During yesterday's Disney Entertainment Showcase panel during D23, the company surprise dropped a brand new trailer for the long-awaited Square Enix JRPG. We see grown-up Sora defeating Heartless monsters in a gorgeous recreation of The Land of the Dead, with full-on makeup and a themed Keyblade to match. Take a look below.
KINGDOM HEARTS IV | D23 2026 Showcase Trailer - YouTube
The D23 trailer is surprisingly hefty with new looks at combat, team-up attacks, and our first proper in-game look at his short highness King Mickey. Donald Duck and Goofy are still in the same place we saw them last time, more or less - pestering Hades (the Hercules baddie) in an effort to find Sora, who seems to be relegated to his own land of the dead in the more modern city of Quadratum.
And then there's the kicker at the end: coming "late 2027" to PC, PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S. Eight years since the last mainline game and five years after Kingdom Hearts 4's reveal. Phew.
Should the multiversal Disney romp stick to the release window, it'll be a huge year for publisher Square Enix with Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, Final Fantasy 14 Evercold, and, fingers crossed, this.
A Kingdom Hearts 4 storefront page is also now available on every platform the game is, in case you wanted to wishlist it. New details are light but we do have a brief blurb about the game's combat, per Steam: "The dynamic, fast-paced battle system allows you to effortlessly combine attacks and magic, as well as build combos with a brand-new battle feature. Change the Keyblade Sora wields to unleash unique attacks, matching the flow of battle to your own strategies and play style."
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.