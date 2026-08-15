Avengers: Doomsday D23 special look teases a major Doctor Doom moment and the new Marvel mega-villain's backstory

A new 'special look' at Avengers: Doomsday has released online after debuting at D23, and it seems like the assembled Avengers are in for a world of hurt thanks to one Victor von Doom.
The special look is the same trailer that was shown behind closed doors at SDCC last month, but now it's online for the world to pore over. In the footage, largely narrated by Sue Storm, we get some crucial Doctor Doom context, as it's heavily implied that he's embarking down a path of villainy following the death of his wife and child. Plus we see Doom raising an army of Sentinels from the dead – pretty badass.
A new synopsis for the film has also arrived recently, though it doesn't give much away: "Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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