Ogor Mawtribes 2026 range review: I've been hands on with all the new Warhammer models, here's what I think

The Ogor Mawtribes were always seen as endearing yet dumb murderhobos with very little brains but enough raw power to make anyone regret pointing that out. And with the new 2026 range, they… well, they're still endearingly dumb murderhobos. However, they finally look the part and have killer rules to match killer appetites. I'm not sure how the faction went decades without an overhaul, but I'm sure glad we have one now – it really does the army justice.
Wondering whether this is the right force for you? I've been able to get my hands on the entire Ogor Mawtribes range ahead of time, so have broken down how every single new unit/hero works here… including what it's like to build them. When paired with the recent Army Set (which won me over with how foul it was), these models should create one of the hardest-hitting melee-focused Warhammer Age of Sigmar armies out there.
Note: While you can pre-order these models straight from Warhammer, you can get a discount if you go to indie stores like Miniature Market in the US and Wayland Games in the UK. They typically offer between 10-15% off all new Warhammer models, including the refreshed Ogor Mawtribes range. (If they haven't appeared yet, give it time – they should drop soon.)
As "Overtyrant" of the largest Ogor Mawtribes clan, it may not come as a surprise that Morga gets one of the most impressive miniatures in the range. It's an imposing model that will make all but the most foolhardy nervous, and it has stats to back up the brawn. Besides being able to deal out wounds with ease, this is a leader with the ability to buff troops while stubbornly clinging to life thanks to a healing mechanic.
Not that you have to make Morga. This kit also builds a generic Tyrant warlord on a Glutthorn, and because I like to give my armies a personality of their own, that's the option I chose. It's just as intimidating; if anything, I think it may be fiercer.
Build
Complexity: Moderate
Build time: 30-40mins
Customization: Two possible builds
This is one of the most time-consuming projects of the range, and it's the biggest single miniature too. That makes it relatively complex, but not so bad as to cause a headache. I've definitely had worse, and so far as cavalry goes, it's plain sailing.
Gameplay
So far as leaders go, this is a very respectable choice if you value smacking your foe as hard as possible – e.g. the true Ogor way. For starters, Morga and her Glutthorn can make a real mess of foes with wounds on a 2+ roll… and that's ignoring her ability to eat one foe from a unit during combat if she rolls higher than the target's health. When combined with her ability to buff nearby warriors and stay the course thanks to some cheeky regeneration (she recovers D3 wounds if she killed a model with combat attacks), Morga demonstrates why she's the boss.
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As for the Tyrant variant, it lacks the same special abilities but still deals one hell of a punch in combat. Additionally, it can help your Ogors make their charges with a reroll. However, I'd still recommend choosing Morga unless you particularly want a unique warlord like I did.
Redd the Maw
Even though this guy isn't the leader of the army (Redd the Maw is their high priest, for want of a better word), he's by far and away the coolest model. Actually, I'd argue he's the Ogor range's showstopper piece; it's ambitious and complex enough to draw all eyes to it on the tabletop, even if Morga the Mighty is accompanying your force. He can also urge your troops into ever-greater acts of violence, so is the perfect choice if you value your heroes more for how they interact with your army than how nasty their attacks are.
Build
Complexity: Moderate
Build time: 45-50mins
Customization: None
As the most complicated-looking model, I was expecting Redd the Maw to be a real pain in the butt – yet he's surprisingly straightforward. With the exception of certain pieces like the cauldron legs that require some jimmying to fit, everything else is labelled clearly, is easy to understand, and goes together beautifully.
Gameplay
If Morga is your "lead from the front while smashing everything in sight" kinda leader, Redd is more of a quarterback. Despite being able to deal a lot of damage in his own right, his value comes from how he's able to get more from your rank and file. Alongside a passive ability that provides them with greater Ward saves, he allows any unit in 12 inches to use the (very useful) "Eat 'em Alive" power at any time rather than at the end of a turn. In addition, he can cast a spell that either lets your Ogors move D3+3 inches out of sequence or deal D3 Mortal damage while in combat before healing D3.
Because Redd doesn't have an option to heal like Morga does, you'll want to keep him on the fringes of combat rather than in the thick of it.
Grell Firefist
As one of the smaller heroes, you may be tempted to overlook Grell – but that'd be a mistake. Besides boasting a unique, pirate-themed design that really differentiates her from the crowd, as does her ranged attacks and a mechanic that lets you counteract enemy commands. A great choice if you feel your army lacks ranged oomph, in other words.
Build
Complexity: Low
Build time: 10mins
Customization: None
This one came together pretty quickly, and while there were some tricky bits like the gear hanging from her belt sash, it wasn't too bad overall. Grell made a welcome respite from the more complicated models in the Ogor Mawtribes range.
Gameplay
Grell stands out by virtue of using a dirty great cannon to blast her foes rather than relying on melee like most other Ogors. That gives her a unique position in the army as a result, and it's only strengthened by the opportunity to increase your cannon's attacks if you focus on a single unit.
Personally, I love her "Oi, Pay Attention, Slobs!" power that forces you to damage a nearby unit for D3 within three inches but also stop an enemy command dead in its tracks. This represents her hard-won knowledge of other factions' tactics from being a mercenary, so it's great flavor as well as being useful.
Butcher
If you want an example of what makes the Ogors different from the similarly violent-minded Orruks, just look at the Butcher. This hero is a cross between a chef and a wizard, combining the two ideas into one foul synergy. It's not the most useful champion in the range, but provides a helpful buff to your army that shouldn't be passed up.
Build
Complexity: Low
Build time: 10 mins
Customization: Alternate head option
This was the first Ogor Mawtribes model I made for the new range, and it was one of the easiest. I put it together almost on autopilot, which goes to show how easy it was to make.
Gameplay
The Butcher isn't gonna come close to fellow magic-wielding heroes like Redd the Maw, but it does provide a very diluted version of the same experience. Namely, it's able to provide troops with a better Ward save if it successfully rolls 3+.
True to the theme of it being a gastro-wizard, it also becomes more dangerous the more it kills. If it destroys an enemy unit, it gains an extra power level for the rest of the match.
Cleavers/Gutseers
While I like the Cleavers, I'm far keener on the mysterious, hooded Gutseers – I think these chef-shamans are my favorite models of the range. No matter which one you choose to make, they're very useful to Ogor generals; they either use nearby wizards to boost their combat prowess (Cleavers) or act as conduits for your spellcasters (Gutseers).
Build
Complexity: Moderate
Build time: 25mins
Customization: One of two unit types
No matter which version you choose to build, these models are more complicated to make than your average Gluttons… as is only right for their elite status. When I made the Gutseers, I found there was a bit of fiddliness here. Fortunately, things slotted together nicely even if I wasn't sure how they connected at first.
Gameplay
The version you choose depends on what you need in your army. Do you want a unit that can pack a punch and serve as anti-wizard elites? Go for the Cleavers. They get Crit (2 Hits) and/or Crit (Mortal) if close to spellcasters on a 3+ roll, so actively become more dangerous in proximity to magic.
Want to boost the power of your own mages? Choose the Gutseers. Besides boosting a wizard's casting roll by one if within 12 inches, they can also be used as a conduit for casting spells – thereby letting you take advantage of even greater range.
Hunters with Saberfangs
Yes, I know they look really damn cool. They're valuable additions to any Ogor army too. But hold up just a second. These guys are a nightmare to make, so even though I'd say they're worth it, be aware that getting them on side is a trial in itself.
Build
Complexity: High
Build time: 40mins
Customization: Alternate heads
This unit was by far the most complex to make, and honestly, I don't know why there had to be so many small fiddly bits. It's not entirely clear where pieces go based on the pictures so you'll end up guessing, and even when you get it right things slide around at first rather than staying securely in place. It's a frustrating build that I didn't enjoy.
Well, apart from the Saberfangs. They were easy, and very good bois.
Gameplay
Once you've got these warriors built, you're laughing. As well as being one of the few ranged units in the Ogor Mawtribes army, they're superb anti-monster/anti-cavalry choices that have a very tasty mechanic that allows them to redeploy… ideally behind enemy lines.
Plus, those Saberfangs are nasty. If a unit charged your Hunters, you can roll two dice per Saberfang. On a 3+ the Saberfangs inflict a Mortal damage.
Recent updates
Because I'd like this to a be source of info on all the new Ogor Mawtribes models, I'll circle back to this article soon with a breakdown of each model in the Army Set. That way this can serve as a breakdown of every new unit in the range.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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