Ahsoka season 2 trailer features Anakin, Clone Wars-era flashbacks and Grand Admiral Thrawn declaring war on the Rebel Alliance

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The first trailer for Ahsoka season 2 has arrived, along with a confirmed release date

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 | Teaser Trailer | Streaming January 20 on Disney+ - YouTube Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 | Teaser Trailer | Streaming January 20 on Disney+ - YouTube
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At D23, Lucasfilm has finally dropped the first trailer for Ahsoka season 2, and Grand Admiral Thrawn has declared war on the Rebel Alliance.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Hayden Christensen's Anakin returns as both Force ghost and for a snowy Clone Wars-era flashbacks. In the present, Grand Admiral Thrawn is back in a galaxy far, far away and declares war on the Rebel Alliance – expect plenty of space battles, then. Quick flashes of action also reveal Huyang wielding multiple lightsabers like General Grievous for a fight with Shin Hati. The question of Ahsoka Tano's Jedi status will also be addressed, by the sound of things.

Season 2 will pick up with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren stranded on Peridea after the Ahsoka season 1 ending, while Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn escaped back to the main galaxy. Also remaining on Peridea are Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati – following the tragic loss of Ray Stevenson, Rory McCann will take over as Baylan in season 2.

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At Star Wars Celebration 2025, we learned that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker and Admiral Ackbar will face off against Thrawn. There was also a first look of sorts shown behind closed doors, which teased battles across two galaxies and giant, evil droids.

"Anybody who saw the sequels knows that there's a First Order coming in, like, 20 years from where we are now in the storyline," The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau has shared. "And then Ahsoka season 2 is coming out – which I've seen all of – and that's definitely more dealing with the larger [picture], a higher level. That's about the officers and we're the enlisted men – this is more of a ground-level experience of what's going on. You're seeing the backdrop – which, by the way, is what the first Star Wars started off as."

Ahsoka season 2 arrives on January 20, 2027 on Disney Plus. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.

For even more, keep up with our D23 live blog.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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