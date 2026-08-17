IRL Homescreen for Wii physical discs now includes a secret bookshelf mechanism that will save you from the horrors of deciding what to play

Created by AlmostInventor, the IRL homescreen project still lets you highlight games for retro consoles or even new releases on your shelf like you would using a digital library. The invention still lets you highlight real game boxes, view projected game art animation below, and easily grab each disc thanks to motors that shunt it forward, but there's now a faux box in there that'll initiate a randomizer that'll pick for you.
In earlier builds, the IRL homescreen setup used a Gambling machine-style lever at the side. For what it's worth, I loved the arcadey look of that setup, but AlmostInventor has now swapped that out with something a bit more Scooby-Doo-inspired. Upon pulling the "RANDOMIZER: Roulette" box forward, the software behind the scenes turns the Wii-inspired selection sounds into a spinning Wheel of Fortune chirp complete with random box highlights before eventually landing on a single pick.
The idea of game-picking randomizers isn't new, and digital versions for Steam will throw your library onto a spinning wheel. I'm even guilty of using similar custom tools for picking everything from what films to watch to boring freezer meals on a Monday, where picking is pain, so my ADHD brain can absolutely see the appeal of a system doing that for physical games on my shelf.
The IRL homescreen is very much a "proof of concept" for now, as it's still confined to a single square of an IKEA unit and covers a short stack of games. Keep in mind that the mechanism behind it is 3D printed and relies on games being in a specific place so the projector can highlight them using software, but I'm extremely keen to see if it can expand to cover an entire bookshelf or collection.
Ultimately, the project is just a bit of fun, but it could be interpreted as an important statement piece. Sony is pushing ahead with the discontinuation of physical PS5 games in 2028, and infusing digital features into a real-life collection demonstrates that players still want the best of both worlds.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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