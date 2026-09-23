CRKD is finally shipping the upgrade to my favorite teeny tiny controller, and I can't wait to get my hands on the Atom+

The CRKD Atom+ controller has begun to ship globally. That means if you pre-ordered your tiny, retro-style pad in March earlier this year, you should expect it to arrive at your door sooner rather than later.
The $29.99 (Amazon) pad, much like CRKD's Nitro Deck 2, was subject to delays and was originally expected to begin shipping from late June 2026, but as you're likely well aware, the summer is officially over and June it is not. The shipping window was then moved to August 17-31 2026, but it wasn't until today that the brand confirmed that its four models were shipping out to customers. Better late than never.
CRKD
Atom+ Wireless Mini Controller
The $29.99 CRKD+ Atom controller is compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, Switch OLED, iOS and Android-based smartphones, gaming PC platforms, and even smart TVs. All of its designs are also now shipping from Amazon.
UK: £27.99 at Amazon
While CRKD has given official word that the impeccably cute Nintendo Switch 2 controller is shipping out, some people got theirs weeks ago, like r/Controller Reddit user TheLoFiPunk, who picked up the 'Retro Purple' pad.
They also waited through the many delays to grab theirs, but shared it was "worth it", which makes me more eager than ever to try the new one out for size. I have four of the older Atom controllers in my setup, and their small stature makes them absolutely ideal for playing the Switch 2 on the go, as it takes up little to no space in my bag. However, the adorably petite controller was missing an important feature that made it awkward to play anything beyond Nintendo Switch Online's NES and SNES library - a pair of thumbsticks.
The Atom+ has that covered with the inclusion of not just two precision thumbsticks, but TMR sticks which can help prevent any drift issues from rearing their ugly head. It also includes digital bumper and trigger buttons to offer a more tactile gaming experience, which sounds ideal for some Mario Kart World action, as do the new built-in vibration feedback and motion controls.
While CRKD has piled on plenty of new features, it still keeps what I loved about the previous Atom pad - its compact size and cute designs.
Like the version before it, the Atom+ plays into the nostalgia with its retro-fueled colorways. Instead of a plain all-black design, you've got transparent Smoke Black and Glacier Blue models, which harken back to the see-through tech of the early 2000s. My personal favorite is the Pal Grey design, which was kept over from the previous incarnation. It replicates the colors of the PAL SNES and, as a Scottish kid who grew up obsessed with Nintendo in the 90s, I'm a little bit obsessed.
All of these retro controller designs are covered by the same $29.99 / £27.99 MSRP too, so you don't have to pay any extra. All four designs are currently available to purchase straight from the CRKD online store or Amazon, and should ship without delay. Meanwhile, you can stick with the older $19.99 (via Amazon) Atom (which is also Switch 2 compatible) if you want more colors and are happy sticking with just a d-pad.
Creating the ultimate Switch 2 setup? Check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch headsets, the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases, and the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers while you're here.
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