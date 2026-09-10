CRKD has finally begun shipping the Nitro Deck 2, and my handheld mode-induced wrist pain has never been happier

The CRKD Nitro Deck 2 has finally begun shipping worldwide, and my wrists are rejoicing. As much as I adore the Nintendo Switch 2, the flat backs of the Joy-Cons love to induce bouts of aches and pains in my wrists. However, the ergonomic form factor of the Nitro Deck 2 looks like a wrist-pain-saving blessing packaged up as a handy-dandy Switch 2 controller.
I was fully expecting the $99.99 (via Amazon) Switch 2 gamepad to come and take the pressure off my aging millennial bones earlier this Spring, but multiple delays prevented that from becoming a reality. Yet now the long wait is finally over, as CRKD announced that the gamepad (alongside the ATOM+) is shipping globally as I type these very words. Look out joint pain, your end is nigh.
If you haven't already ordered your Nitro Deck 2, don't fret. The Switch 2 gamepad has not sold out, and you can grab it in Smoke Black, PAL Grey, and White colorways on Amazon or straight from the official CRKD online store.
It's not like I haven't had plenty of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers at my disposal to provide a more comfortable alternative to the official Joy-Cons in the meantime. Yet as someone who plays handheld mode each and every night, the upgraded sculpted contours and optimized thumb placement for the Nitro Deck 2 seem to be levels ahead of all the accessories I've tested to date.
Not to mention, I'm not just excited for the enhanced grips on the back of the Nitro Deck 2, but for the entire package it brings to the table. The controller is also equipped with the brand's CaptiStick-branded Capacitor Sticks to help prevent any dreaded cases of stick drift. Not only are they built to fend off your sticks from having a mind of their own, but CRKD also boasts that these new advanced capacitor sensors allow for an ultra-responsive experience. Something I'm particularly looking forward to testing alongside the new content for Mario Kart World and in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. If it's responsive enough to help take down my friends with greater ease, it'll be a win in my book.
One of my absolute favorite features of this incoming accessory is that it also doubles up as a Pro-style gamepad. I missed out on securing the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 Pro controller this week, but realising I can simply transform the Nitro Deck 2 into a Pro pad in its stead when using docked mode was a nice realisation. Especially when you factor in that it should arrive at my door far sooner than the Zelda alternative.
If you're still in that tentative phase of wondering whether to invest in the newer Switch 2, there's good news on that front too. CRKD has included a retractable locking dial to keep the display securely in place with the Nitro Deck 2, and it also allows compatibility with the OG and OLED Switch models.
That means you could grab a Nitro Deck 2 pre-order and still use the $100 accessory for your newer handheld when you're ready to make the upgrade. I'll be sure to test it alongside both the OLED Switch and the Switch 2 when my review sample arrives at my door, if you want to wait for our review. While I'll have two weeks of testing under my belt, my full thoughts shouldn't take long, with global shipping underway.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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