48% of women say the gaming community and culture do not welcome or represent them

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Almost half of the women we surveyed don't feel comfortable in gaming spaces

A female gamer looks frustrated sat at a desk
(Image credit: Getty Images / boonchai wedmakawand)

Almost half of the women we surveyed as part of research we conducted for our brand new G+RLS podcast said that gaming communities and culture doesn't welcome or represent them.

That's 48% of women playing PC and console games that we spoke to across the US and UK who don't feel accepted as part of gaming communities. That figure actually rises to 53% for console players specifically, and rises yet again to 56% for women who play competitive shooters.

It's a sentiment that a lot of the women in the GamesRadar+ team have shared as part of our G+RLS chats, and it's a huge part of why we started the podcast in the first place.

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Our research that we conducted in partnership with YouGov also looked at how gamers - not just women - behave online: 19% use gender-neutral avatars in online spaces, 22% use voice chat only with pre-made groups of trusted friends, and 19% avoid voice chat entirely.

It just shows that we still need to create safe spaces in gaming communities, because it's not just women who feel like they sometimes need to mask their identity online.

This is one of the many reasons why G+RLS exists, to explore games specifically through women's perspectives, both of those women on the GamesRadar+ team, but also creators, developers, voice actors, and more women invested in this creative space.

The research also interestingly highlights that of all the gamers we spoke to only 46% would actually call themselves a 'gamer', but 60% would openly talk about the fact that they play video games to friends, colleagues, and even new acquaintances.

There's still such stigma around and a reluctance to use the word gamer, as we discussed in G+RLS episode 1, but I'm certainly encouraged that there's much more acceptance of gaming as a viable hobby.

New episodes of G+RLS are available every fortnight, and you can listen right now on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on GamesRadar+.

Disclaimer

YouGov survey conducted on behalf of Future Publishing in July 2026. This edition filters the results to the 1,149 UK and US adults (of 2,161 total respondents) who play games at least monthly on a console, desktop PC, laptop or VR headset

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Brand Director, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

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