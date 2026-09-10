Sonic fans have double the physical Switch game goodness as the Classic Sonic and Modern Sonic Collections are now up for pre-order

SEGA announced last June during the Sonic the Hedgehog 35th Anniversary festivities that two game collections were heading to the Nintendo Switch, and now they're finally available to pre-order.
The Classic Sonic Collection and Modern Sonic Collection are available for $49.99 / $49.99 at Best Buy each, and are expected to launch in October later this year. The collections provide exactly what they say on the tin - a collection of old-school and modern Sonic games in two physical releases, something that can please both types of fans. Though don't expect them to include every game in Sonic's massive 35-year lifespan.
Most notably, my personal 'modern' favorites, Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2, are missing from the Modern Sonic Collection, which is a bit of a bummer. Instead, modern fans can find Sonic Forces, Sonic Colors Ultimate, and Sonic Frontiers all on one cartridge. Meanwhile, old-school fans can take Sonic Mania, Sonic Origins, and Sonic Superstars for a spin, and you can find the best pre-order links for these below.
While these collections aren't as complete as they could be, Sega has thrown in a 35th Anniversary Logo Patch and reversible coversheet. There's no sign of what these actually look like, as we've only got the small mention of them on both games' box art to go off on. However, I'm always going to be an avid supporter of finding physical extras with my physical games.
As you've also likely surmised, these collections are for the Nintendo Switch and aren't exclusive to the Switch 2, so you'll still be able to play them even if you haven't invested in Nintendo's newest handheld. However, if you have forked out the now $499.99 MSRP for the console, it's worth noting that you can also grab the new Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition.
It's also available for $49.99 at Best Buy today and doesn't just include the base game, as found in the Modern Sonic Collection. Instead, you've also got the extra 'The Final Horizon' story campaign and extra content updates, alongside a digital art book and mini soundtrack to enjoy. The only thing better than Sonic the Hedgehog is even more Sonic the Hedgehog.
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