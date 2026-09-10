Sonic fans have double the physical Switch game goodness as the Classic Sonic and Modern Sonic Collections are now up for pre-order

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Physical collections for both Classic and Modern Sonic fans

Image of the Classic and Modern Sonic Switch game collections on a blue GamesRadar+ background.
(Image credit: Future/SEGA/Nintendo)

SEGA announced last June during the Sonic the Hedgehog 35th Anniversary festivities that two game collections were heading to the Nintendo Switch, and now they're finally available to pre-order.

The Classic Sonic Collection and Modern Sonic Collection are available for $49.99 / $49.99 at Best Buy each, and are expected to launch in October later this year. The collections provide exactly what they say on the tin - a collection of old-school and modern Sonic games in two physical releases, something that can please both types of fans. Though don't expect them to include every game in Sonic's massive 35-year lifespan.

Most notably, my personal 'modern' favorites, Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2, are missing from the Modern Sonic Collection, which is a bit of a bummer. Instead, modern fans can find Sonic Forces, Sonic Colors Ultimate, and Sonic Frontiers all on one cartridge. Meanwhile, old-school fans can take Sonic Mania, Sonic Origins, and Sonic Superstars for a spin, and you can find the best pre-order links for these below.

SEGA Classic Sonic Collection - Nintendo Switch
SEGA Classic Sonic Collection - Nintendo Switch: $49.99 at Best Buy

Both collections have just started to appear at US retailers, so stock isn't as plentiful as you'd expect. Right now, you have a choice between picking up your Classic Sonic Collection pre-order from Best Buy, Amazon or Target for its full $49.99 MSRP, but I'll be sure to update this list the more listings I find ahead of its October release.

Target: In stock - $49.99
Amazon: In stock - $49.99

UK: Check stock at Amazon

View Deal
SEGA Modern Sonic Collection - Nintendo Switch
SEGA Modern Sonic Collection - Nintendo Switch: $49.99 at Best Buy

The Modern Sonic Collection is in the same boat as the classic set of games. So far, pre-orders can be found at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon but it's bound to appear at plenty of other US (and UK) retailers. I'll be sure to keep you posted when it does just that.

Target: In stock - $49.99
Amazon: In stock - $49.99

UK: Check stock at Amazon

View Deal

While these collections aren't as complete as they could be, Sega has thrown in a 35th Anniversary Logo Patch and reversible coversheet. There's no sign of what these actually look like, as we've only got the small mention of them on both games' box art to go off on. However, I'm always going to be an avid supporter of finding physical extras with my physical games.

As you've also likely surmised, these collections are for the Nintendo Switch and aren't exclusive to the Switch 2, so you'll still be able to play them even if you haven't invested in Nintendo's newest handheld. However, if you have forked out the now $499.99 MSRP for the console, it's worth noting that you can also grab the new Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition.

It's also available for $49.99 at Best Buy today and doesn't just include the base game, as found in the Modern Sonic Collection. Instead, you've also got the extra 'The Final Horizon' story campaign and extra content updates, alongside a digital art book and mini soundtrack to enjoy. The only thing better than Sonic the Hedgehog is even more Sonic the Hedgehog.

View all upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games at Best Buy

Love physical Switch games? Check out our Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order and Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave pre-order pages while you're here.

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Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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