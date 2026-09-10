Valve locks Australian Steam users out of age-restricted store pages if they don't have a credit card, even if their account is over 18 years old

Australian Steam users are now unable to access any age-restricted content on their account without having a credit card thanks to the introduction of the government's Online Safety Act.
This is in line with the Australian government's Online Safety Act 2021, which noted that any "app distribution services" must have age assurance requirements in place by yesterday. This means the user will not be able to access the storefronts of any games rated MA15+ or R18+ by the Australian Classification Board, which includes games like Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Requiem, and The Last of Us Part 2 without proper verification.
The Online Safety Act has been a major topic with both the UK and Australian governments, with many places requiring access to users' photo IDs to allow them to browse certain apps and websites unrestricted. This has caused privacy concerns among many as to how their data is being used and potentially sold, as well as prompting worries about security breaches. Valve, seemingly wanting to avoid this, has opted to make the verification based on having a credit card.
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However, the real kicker is that it doesn't matter how long you have had your Steam account – users who opened their account in 2004, or any other year that would give you an account over the age of 18 are also not immune. Over on the Australia subreddit, one user notes "I'm 43, and have had my steam account since it first started," while another adds, "So basically, I can't see any remotely mature game on my 20-odd year old account because I'm financially sound enough to not have a credit card?"
Users note that credit card use is not as widespread in the country, with one saying, "This is so USA centric of Steam, they just assume everyone has a credit card." On top of that, users with disabilities are reporting that since they are on Australia's Disability Support Pension they are unable to get a credit card, and thus are locked out of accessing these games on Steam unless another option reveals itself.
Thankfully, users are reporting some workarounds, including that that some debit cards and games purchased on other storefronts still work.
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