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Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-orders are live, here's where to buy both editions

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The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake launches November 5

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Switch 2 game case on a blue background with pre-order badge
(Image credit: Future)
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The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time pre-orders have landed across the web, with both the physical and digital edition now available in the US and some early listings popping up in the UK as well. The remake was shown off in Nintendo's dedicated Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, where we also learned of the title's November 5 release date and $69.99 / £54.99 launch price (though that's $59.99 for the digital edition). With copies popping up all over the web, it's time to lock in your early order - here's where to find the fastest shipping options and all the latest stock.

Quick pre-orders

Ocarina of time remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Quick pre-orders:

US: $69.99 at Amazon

UK: £54.99 at Smyths Toys

In the US, Amazon has both physical and digital copies up for grabs while in the UK Smyths Toys is the fastest out the gate with the only listing we're seeing at the time of writing.

Not only will the physical version grant you the full physical game with no game-key card in sight, but you'll also get access to that shiny foil cover in the process. While there's no fancy collector's edition to pick up today, Nintendo did make sure to provide a pre-order bonus box of 3D replicas of the Spiritual Stones - but that is exclusive to the Nintendo UK online store while supplies last. Of course, if you're after a heavier set of goodies, Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are alive and kicking as well.

So you're not left feeling like a stray Kokiri in the Lost Woods, I've gathered all the US and UK retailers you can use to secure your copy of the game ahead of November. I'll be updating this along the way, so check back later if you aren't quite ready to splash out all your rupees on the upcoming Switch 2 remake.

Ocarina of Time pre-orders in the US

Amazon| In stock - $69.99

Amazon | In stock - $69.99

Amazon has both the physical box and digital code live on the shelves right now. Release Day delivery will get you that box in time for November 5, or you can save $10 and pop that code into your Switch 2 right at launch.

Digital: $59.99 at Amazon

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Walmart | In stock - $69.99

Walmart | In stock - $69.99

Walmart has Ocarina of Time physical copies in stock and ready to go with free shipping and an arrival date of November 5.

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Best Buy | In stock - $69.99

Best Buy | In stock - $69.99

Best Buy also has Ocarina of Time pre-orders live and ready to go, with pickup available on release day. If you don't want to wait for delivery in the morning, that's your go-to - but shipping is listed as 'on or shortly after' that launch day.

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Target | In stock - $69.99

Target | In stock - $69.99

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time pre-orders are live at Target, though that delivery date bleeds a little over into November 6. Other retailers are guaranteeing release day shipping so early birds have better options.

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Nintendo | In stock - $69.99

Nintendo | In stock - $69.99

Nintendo also has both the physical and digital edition of Ocarina of Time up and ready for pre-order, but if you're going physical it's worth noting this one only ships on November 5.

Digital: $59.99 at Nintendo

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GameStop | In stock - $69.99

GameStop | In stock - $69.99

GameStop will send your copy of Ocarina of Time with free shipping, but its actual delivery timeline is a little too vague for day one-ers. The site states your game will arrive in 2-3 business days, but doesn't mention when that shipping period begins with regards to launch.

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Ocarina of Time Remake UK pre-orders

Smyths Toys │In stock - £54.99

Smyths Toys │In stock - £54.99

You can secure your Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order at Smyths Toys right now. It'll mean losing out on the Nintendo UK pre-order bonus, but on the plus side, it's £4 cheaper here today.

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Nintendo Store │In stock - £58.99

Nintendo Store │In stock - £58.99

The official Nintendo Store Ocarina of Time Remake pre-orders are live, and they even come with a set of 3D replicas of the Spiritual Stones. Just be prepared to be put in an hour-long queue to grab your copy.

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Very | Check stock

Very | Check stock

We're still waiting on Very to drop Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time pre-orders in the UK, but this retailer is usually pretty speedy. Keep a close eye here if Smyths Toys runs out.

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Amazon | Check stock

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon UK is also yet to drop its Ocarina of Time pre-orders this morning, but is usually pretty solid in the UK. This one's just a waiting game, but it's worth keeping an eye out for that speedy delivery.

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Argos | Check stock

Argos | Check stock

Nothing from Argos yet, but if you're interested in picking up your game right on release day it's worth checking back here regularly.

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Currys | Check stock

Currys | Check stock

Currys could be worth waiting for. We often see additional bundle offers alongside high profile pre-orders here and Ocarina of Time likely won't be an exception.

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John Lewis | Check stock

John Lewis | Check stock

Don't sleep on John Lewis either. If there's a rush on stock, many pre-order hunters won't think to check here and the site actually has a pretty solid gaming roster on its shelves.

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FAQ

Ocarina of time remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When is the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date?

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, 2026.

Is there a The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order bonus?

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake comes with a set of 3D replicas of the Spiritual Stones as a pre-order bonus if you grab the game physically or digitally through the official Nintendo UK online store.

Is there a The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Collector's Edition?

Nintendo has not announced a The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Collector's Edition, however, physical copies of the Switch 2 game feature a special foil cover while supplies last.

Additionally, a limited Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch 2 Pro Controller were unveiled alongside the new game, which are expected to launch on October 29, 2026.

Is The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake a full physical release?

The Legend Of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is not a game-key card release, and the full estimated 27 GB game will be available in the Switch 2 cartridge upon release later this year.

Want more Ocarina of Time Remake goodies? Check out Hasbro's new electronic Master Sword and the new Lego Link and Epona set and the best Legend of Zelda merch while you're here.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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