CRKD Nitro Deck 2 pre-orders are live, and my Switch 2 is buzzing with excitement

CRKD has announced the highly anticipated Nitro Deck 2, a brand-new feature-filled iteration of its iconic Nintendo Switch 2 controller that's now compatible with Switch 2. Available for $99.99 / £89.99 in a translucent Smoke Black or White colorway, it will be hitting the shelves "next Spring" which should hopefully only be a few months away.

If you missed the initial reveal of the new and shiny Nitro Deck 2 at the Game Awards post-show, don't worry, I've got you. The new version is not just fully compatible with Nintendo's latest handheld, as the name suggests, but it's also backward compatible with the original Switch and Switch OLED handhelds, and comes decked out with new anti-stick-drift stick technology and a locking dial to keep your pricey handheld safe and secure. Even better, you can pre-order the new Switch 2 accessory right now.