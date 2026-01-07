JSAUX just brought back one of my favorite Nintendo Switch accessories for Switch 2, and stole Genki's thunder

Genki released the Covert Dock for the original Switch six years ago and quickly positioned itself as a must-have every day carry in my setup. Quick and easy HDMI output in the form factor of a charging adapter? It's little wonder it held up as one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories of its era. There's just one problem, it doesn't work on Switch 2.

Genki is still preparing to launch its next-generation Covert Dock 3, but JSAUX has already beaten them to the punch. Launched at CES 2026, the OmniCentro Charger Dock uses the same compact form factor as Genki's original, with support for the Nintendo Switch 2 straight off the bat. I've felt the strain of not having my portable dock buddy with me over the last few months, especially over the holidays, but all that's about to change.

JSAUX OmniCentro Charger Dock for Nintendo Switch 2 | $45.99 $39.99 at JSAUX

Save $6 - The JSAUX OmniCentro Charger Dock is on show at CES this year, but it's already available for $6 off at the brand's own site. You're getting 4K HDMI output with 65W of fast-charging power in here.

The compact dock fully supports the Nintendo Switch 2's 4K docked mode, though you are knocking that refresh rate down to 60Hz. That's a little slower than the official dock, a sacrifice that Genki's Covert Dock 3 won't make when it launches. However, unless you have a 4K 120Hz TV you won't notice the difference on the big screen.

So where's Genki? The Covert Dock 3 launched on Kickstarter back in September, but hasn't made its way to conventional retail just yet. Pledges start at $65 for the US version, jumping up to $75 for the global edition.

Genki Covert Dock 2 (Image credit: Future)

That's a considerable uptick in price compared to JSAUX's model. You do, however, get that full 4K 120Hz output with VRR included as well. Other than that, though, this is largely the same device. Both share a single USB-A for controllers or headsets, and a 65W fast-charge.

It looks like JSAUX has beaten Genki to the punch this time around, so if you're travelling with your Switch 2 (or handheld PC) it's well worth investigating. I used the original Covert Dock, and then the Covert Dock 2, right up until the moment I found out it wouldn't support the Switch 2 and never looked back.

Swipe to scroll horizontally JSAUX OmniCentro Charger Dock Full Specs Compatibility Switch 2, Switch, ROG Ally X, ROG Ally, ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X, Steam Deck, Legion Go, Legion Go S, Legion Go 2 Dimensions 59.9 x 47.4 x 31mm Ports 1x USB-C (65W fast-charging), 1x HDMI (4K 60Hz), 1x USB-A (USB 2.0)

