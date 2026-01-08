I've tested over 20 Switch 2 cases, but this JSAUX ModCase shown off at CES 2026 is calling my name

JSAUX has been hard at work at CES 2026. The brand, widely known (especially amongst our hardware team) for producing accessories for the best handhelds, is showing off a brand-new range of Switch 2 products on the Las Vegas show floor, but my Ninty handheld is calling for its new ModCase.

Of all the JSAUX goodies currently on display, the ModCase for Switch 2 has intrigued me the most. The Switch 2 case adds ergonomic grips, a PC cover that can store physical games, and a silicone strap at the back built to attach a power bank amongst other modular accessories, so you can combat the measly battery life of Ninty's latest console and more.

JSAUX ModCase for Switch 2 | $29.99 at JSAUX

The JSAUX ModCase is available from the JSAUX online storefront for just less than $30. It's available as a basic kit with the core features included, but also as an Ultimate Kit with extra gadgets thrown in as well. The latter is due to start shipping in mid-January.



Dock Adapter Stand Kit | $45.99 at JSAUX

Ultimate Kit | $59.99 at JSAUX

This isn't the first ModCase JSAUX has released. The brand is known for producing its own flavor of protective cases for handhelds like the JSAUX ModCase for Steam Deck, which our team's own Phil Hayton reviewed back in 2024. It was inevitable that the new Switch 2 would eventually get the same treatment, and I'm glad it has, as I want to see what the "smart set of handheld armor" can do for Nintendo's latest console.

This new Switch 2 iteration of the ModCase definitely appears to be inspired by its older versions. JSAUX boasts that the accessory adds 360° Full-Body Protection to the Switch 2, as it provides a hard back shell and a detachable front cover, making every inch accounted for and protected. This coverage doesn't block off any ports either, as there are precise cut-outs to ensure the vents and ports remain uncovered and easily accessible.



Cases are designed to keep your handheld safe and sounded so that's to be expected, but I'm more intrigued by this Switch 2 accessories' different add-ons. The basic $29.99 kit comes with a modular back slide system that allows you to easily slide in a new metal kickstand. This is also where you can attach the silicone strap that can keep any spare powerbanks you have at hand securely in place so you can charge your Switch 2 while on the go.

(Image credit: JSAUX)

It's very similar to Dbrand'd KillSwitch Switch 2 case, especially in that JSAUX has thought about any dock restrictions this large case puts on the handheld. Other than the basic kit, you can grab the Dock Adapter Stand Kit for $45.99, which includes all I've mentioned above, along with a 2-in-1 extension cable and stand to make dock mode accessible.

The Ultimate Kit, available for $59.99, takes things a step further with the addition of a mod that allows you to attach a smartphone above your handheld. That way, if your attention span isn't up to par, you can watch YouTube videos while playing Mario Kart World, or even watch tutorials while you're trying to unearth all the Banandium Gems in Donkey Kong Bananza.

I'm hoping to take the JSAUX ModCase for Switch 2 for a test drive this year to see how its modular design stacks up against my favorite cases from last year. However, if you're lucky enough to be at CES this year, you can take a look at it and the rest of JSAUX's new products for yourself until January 9 at South Hall 2, Booth #35233.