Wardogs boss admits "we're failing on getting Infantry servers to you guys" but says Bulkhead is "learning more and more how to balance the game to our vision"

All systems are firing are Wardogs HQ at the moment. The FPS managed to bring in hundreds of thousands of players from the jump when it launched into early access a couple of weeks ago, putting developer Bulkhead on the backfoot in terms of maintenance and updates. Leadership admits there are some shortcomings, but the studio's gradually getting up to speed.
On Twitter, Joe Brammers, Bulkhead CEO and executive producer of Wardogs, comments on the availability of infantry-only servers and the team's current status. "We're failing on getting Infantry servers to you guys," he says. "We originally decided to let community servers run them, but we're not seeing enough of them."
These remove vehicles, both on the ground and in the air, to make the gunfight more about your skill and tactics on foot. In theory, they create more intense matches, where you can't rely on a helicopter or the surrounding chaos to help you out, but it's hard to consistently get into matches.
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The player queue is something Bulkhead's contended with since launch. Being the hot new game is a blessing and a curse when you're a smaller studio because keeping everything operational requires a lot of your attention, and that means more meaningful updates can take longer than planned.
But Brammers asserts the trajectory remains unaltered, the devs are just undergoing a trial by fire at the minute. Noting that "Infantry mode should be one of the ways to change the game to remove some of the power vehicles," Brammers says: "We are learning more and more how to balance the game to our vision. Excited for seasons two and three and to continue making the game."
I'd expect more modes in those seasons, and plenty of servers to back them up. Now, if they could make one where I'm not popped ten minutes into deployment, I'd be happy.
Wardogs price will increase throughout Steam early access, and "if you don't agree with that, please don't buy it," CEO says.
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