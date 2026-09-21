New Bungie leaders insist they are fixing the studio despite Destiny 2 layoffs, tell players to "keep us accountable"

Studio head Poria Torkan and head of product Josh Deane have penned a contrite message about the studio's future while asking players to hold Bungie "accountable" to its goals.
"This is an important time for Bungie," Torkan and Deane say in a joint blog post. "Our future depends on making clear choices about where we focus, delivering what we say we will, and being honest about our successes and failures. Stability doesn’t mean shrinking our ambition. It just means that we have to focus on the things you want to see from us, and making sure our vision matches our reality.
"How we bring this new Bungie to life has to be through the spirit of putting players at the forefront of what we do. We have to find a way back to making games that we want to play, but with you at the center."
What does that mean in concrete terms? Well, they want to "build a stronger long-term future for Destiny, while honoring and restoring its past," "evolve Marathon to grow our community and build a sustainable future," "increase transparency around development priorities," and "communicate more consistently, especially when plans change."
Judging by the early responses from the communities of both games, the message is resonating with the fan base – though some are certainly cynical about "another blog post from Bungo on listening and trust." Still, concrete plans to undo Destiny 2's controversial content vaulting go a long way. The question now is simply how the studio's going to do that with so many developers recently laid off.
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Torkan and Deane also say the studio has made "several" changes to its internal operations, "by simplifying our priorities, reducing competing initiatives, moving decisions closer to the teams building our games, and changing how we measure success to place greater emphasis on player satisfaction."
The pair acknowledge that "none of those changes earn trust on their own," but they hope that players will "keep holding us accountable" in the future.
"Please keep fighting for what you believe in. Please keep us accountable. And we'll definitely chat more soon," Dean reiterates in the video.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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