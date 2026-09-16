Bungie shuts down leak claiming Destiny will be revived through a merger with Marathon

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Marathon is becoming more like Destiny, but it's not becoming Destiny

Destiny 2 Forsaken
(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny is not being merged with Marathon in a bid to revive the series after the end of development on Destiny 2, Bungie has confirmed as rumors make the rounds.

Bungie veteran Julia Nardin, now Marathon creative director but also known for myriad Destiny releases, addressed this rumor on Twitter in a post shared by principal community manager Cozmo.

"As someone who’s worked on both Destiny and Marathon, I can confirm that the 'leak' about us merging the two IPs is fake," she says. "They share a lot of the same Bungie DNA, but like siblings they’re also their own independent entities. Please don’t believe everything you read online."

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Nardin seems to be shutting down a detail pulled from a lengthy post (shared to the Marathon subreddit) from a user or group claiming to have insider knowledge of upcoming Marathon plans.

"There has been some vague testing the waters internally to rework Marathon and Destiny into a single IP with Marathon representing the beginning of Mankinds Golden Age and to foreshadow more threats to be used in a future Destiny project," it reads.

"Expect many ideas in Marathon that were planned for the many Destiny 3 preprod vertical slices [former CEO Pete Parsons] kiboshed and shut down," the post adds.

The problem with this purported leak, of course, is that a majority of the people who made Destiny have been laid off. Never mind just how ridiculous the Golden Age tie-in would be, and the fact that this post is originally from famous knowledge bastion 4chan.

The far-reaching post also claims that Marathon "is going F2P in December," adding a PvE mode called Investigations with "Destiny raid style bosses," introducing Destiny-themed cosmetics, getting a new runner called Shrike, dividing stored loot between PvE and PvP modes, and at this point, let's give everyone a free car too.

Bungie ends Marathon's seasonal schedule, delays a September update to December, and makes it more like Destiny 2.

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Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

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