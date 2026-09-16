Parts of GTA 6 are "a bit outdated and weird," says former Rockstar dev, but "like GTA 5" it will "perform really well" and keep fans busy for a decade

It's only just settling in that GTA 6 is actually coming out this November. After 13 years, the sequel will actually be here, and we have the extended look on Netflix to prove it. In light of this preview, a former Rockstar animator has shared his perspective on what we've seen and what it could lead to.
Mike York worked at the studio for a number of years, contributing to GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, and his first impression is the duality of the two leads, Jason and Lucia. "Rockstar usually gives us a bunch of neat characters who are funny and have their own flair," he tells TechRadar.
"I don't know if we're going to see that with Jason, but I hope we do," he says, before adding Lucia is a contrast to Jason's stoicism. "There's that moment in the trailer where they get in an elevator, and he says, 'Sometimes I'm just more comfortable when I have to use a gun.' She replies: 'Just be charming!' Lucia's got this attitude where you can tell she's trying to break him out of his shell. She's the one that probably goes into missions gung-ho, all guns blazing."
That seems like what Rockstar wants us to believe. He's more of a strategist; she wants to go for it and figure it out as they do. Missions might involve both skill sets in different ways. In discussing the level of secrecy, York mentions that Rockstar operates under a complete information lockdown, to the point that having social media can feel like stepping out.
"They try to instill in all their employees that you don't say anything anywhere," he explains. "If you look up most of the people at Rockstar, they don't have any social media presence because they're scared to. I was. When I worked there, I didn't say anything ever."
As impressive as the showcase was, some parts didn't land especially well for him. Certain aspects are "a bit outdated and weird" and demonstrate shifting internal priorities. "The whole UI doesn't really match the style of game and what we're used to. Rockstar has a big and very talented team. If they wanted, they could go in and change those elements before a final release," he comments. "Will they do that? That's another question because there’s probably a lot of other stuff they're sweating about."
Ultimately, what comes out will be updated and patched for years afterward, and any niggling problems will likely be ironed out. "It will perform really well and become something we'll be able to play for a decade later like GTA 5," York adds. "Online will come out and probably be an ever-evolving metaverse which will carry the franchise forever."
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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