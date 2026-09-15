GTA 6 teasers keep popping up on celebrity social media as Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and more hint at Rockstar collaboration

Rockstar seems to be doing something with celebrities like Travis Scott, since they keep releasing cryptic GTA 6 teasers.
The somewhat notorious Travis Scott posted art of two glittering pleaser heels leaning against a stripper pole on his Instagram, where he writes, "Phase 1. NOW ITS TIME. MY RETURN TO GAME GOTTA COME WITH RAGE AND ALOT OF DANCING LETS RIDE
"J… O. H….. to be continued. See yall soon." Travis Scott already suggested he would be involved in GTA 6 in his 2025 music video for the song "2000 Excursion" with Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, as a GTA 6 fan on Reddit noticed.
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So far, joining Travis Scott in ruining GTA 6 fans' days with speculation is Morgan Wallen – the seriously controversial country star – who suggested on Twitter he was a part of GTA 6 with an image of a crumbling poolside in GTA 6's typical pink and pulp-y art style. Then, the rapper Future, producer Metro Boomin, Yung Lean, who is one of the great loves of my life because I was weird in high school, as well as Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, Latin music star Raúl Alejandro, and Argentinian trap group CAR7IEL & Paco Amoroso also have all hinted at a GTA 6 collab.
"Wtf is going on lol," frets a popular Reddit comment in a thread about Future's teaser.
My personal conspiracy is that there's a difference between the musicians who have posted the same picture of a shiny, sunset-colored Corvette (Future, Metro Boomin, and Yung Lean) and those with unique images.
Keith Richards, for example, got to release a GTA 6 teaser of an iguana looking pensive in yellowish light. I'm inclined to think that this means that he, and the others with special images, like Travis Scott, will have character roles, while those who are posting that Corvette will be featured on GTA 6's radio. The GTA games have never been too modest for a celebrity cameo, after all, and they've hosted a huge variety of artists – like Twin Peaks actor Kyle MacLachlan in GTA 3, model Cara Delevingne in GTA 5, and late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who played himself in GTA 4.
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But the real point of GTA 6 marketing is to push fans to the fine edge of the cliff leading to a mental breakdown, so Rockstar hasn't yet offered any peace with an official explanation for the open-world game's latest blast of teasers.
King of '00s nightclub music T-Pain previously revealed his involvement with GTA 6 in 2024, and Widow's Bay actor Stephen Root just confirmed he'll appear in the game. So Rockstar is definitely unrolling a 1,000-foot red carpet for GTA 6, but we don't know why yet.
Rockstar boss says GTA 6's police "can be harder" to shake off than before, "but it's fun" because it forces you "to think more."