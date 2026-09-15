Rockstar boss says GTA 6's police "can be harder" to shake off than before, "but it's fun" because it forces you "to think more"

Don't expect dealing with the police in GTA 6 to be a walk in the park, one Rockstar lead warns, as law enforcement has been given a significant upgrade in the upcoming entry to keep you on your toes when you've been up to no good.
A deep-dive video from content creator TGG (below) explains the changes made to the police system in GTA 6. Notably, police will no longer have such a short memory when it comes to recognizing you after a crime, meaning you'll have to put a bit more effort into staying undetected.
"We wanted to get past that thing we used to have where you could lose the cops instantaneously, and then they forget about you instantly," explains Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson. "And we wanted them to have a bit more persistent memory."
To enable this, Rockstar has introduced a new mechanic called 'heat.' Several icons may appear below your wanted level, indicating what information about you the police know and can recognize. For example, they might be aware of what clothes you're wearing or what vehicle you're using, so even if you manage to get out of their line of sight during a chase, then they're still going to spot you later on if you've not addressed those factors – even after your wanted stars have disappeared, according to TGG.
GTA 6: The Police are Smarter Than Ever | Deep Dive - YouTube
Speaking of breaking the police's line of sight, though, another big change has been made here. On your mini-map, you won't see the police show up on your radar when you're being chased.
"It can be harder, but it's fun, depending on the wanted level," Nelson says. "You have to think more. You can't just play the game and avoid their little vision cones anymore. [...] So, they don't show up on the radar, they show up when you use Focus."
TGG notes that Focus lets you see the cops through walls, so you'll definitely have options up your sleeve for detecting and avoiding the law, but you won't be able to rely on the mini-map as much.
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As you'd expect after so many years of development, GTA 6 has seen lots of tweaks and refinements compared to previous entries in the series. You can't so easily stroll around the city carrying guns anymore, either – NPCs will now react accordingly depending on what weapons you're swinging around, with Nelson noting that they're "more nuanced than before."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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