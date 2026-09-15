James Gunn would love to keep Man of Tomorrow's villain a secret until the Superman follow-up hits theaters

Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow has now wrapped filming and DC fans are starting to wonder when we might get a first look at the new movie. Well, if James Gunn has anything to do with it, we might not see several key characters until we're in the theater.
Posting on Threads, Gunn was asked if we can expect to see Superman's new suit any time soon. "If I could just drop it in theaters without showing anything I would," he replied, before sharing a similar sentiment too about Brainiac, who is set to be the new big villain in the new DC movie. Played by Babylon Berlin star Lars Eidinger, he'll be the target who brings Clark Kent and Lex Luthor on the same team.
"James, are we getting a first look of Brainiac? Just tell us so we can set our expectations about this," another fan asked to which Gunn replied: "Again, I'd rather show people nothing and have people see everything in theaters. But unfortunately we can't entirely do it that way."
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It's not yet clear when we'll get our first look at Man of Tomorrow outside of set pictures, but the movie is set for release on July 9, 2027. Therefore, it seems likely we'll be waiting until the new year before we get a trailer.
Elsewhere, Gunn warned audiences not to expect a lot of new characters in Man of Tomorrow, even though the cast list is looking pretty stacked. As well as Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet returning as Lex and Clark, Milly Alcock will return as Supergirl, Aaron Pierre is back as John Stewart, and Rachel Brosnahan returns as Lois Lane.
Andor star Adria Arjona is also joining the cast, but it's not yet clear who she's playing. Initial rumors suggested she might be Maxima but it has been heavily speculated since that she's actually going to be Wonder Woman. Her intense training has only been fuelling these rumors too.
Ahead of Man of Tomorrow, Lanterns is still airing weekly on HBO Max and Clayface is heading to theaters soon. You can also check out all the other confirmed new DC movies and shows in the pipeline.
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