When Robert Pattinson’s first outing as the Dark Knight made its way into theaters, fans and critics were calling it the best Batman movie since, well, The Dark Knight. Where does that leave Matt Reeves’ eagerly anticipated The Batman 2, then?
With production underway and an air of mystery still covering the movie like a smog on a cold Gotham evening, one of the newest talents joining Reeves’ world, Sebastian Stan, has made a bold comparison about how things are going, and it involves one of the greatest films ever made.
During an interview with Variety, the matter of bats and men predictably came up, and Stan was careful in discussing it. After a lengthy time playing this game while working on Marvel projects, the star didn’t let too much slip about his venture into DC’s cinematic corner of the universe.
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"I go to set sometimes and I look around and I’m like, 'I think we’re making fucking Godfather Part II.'" Such a title isn’t something to throw around lightly, which Stan is fully aware of. "I really don’t want to raise it up, but I do feel like it's going to be a payoff."
For now, we still don't know which character Stan is stepping into the shoes of for the new film. The expectation is he's going to be Gotham’s doomed District Attorney, Harvey Dent, who after a horrific accident becomes Batman’s legendary foe, Two-Face. Other theories suggest that he might be taking on the role of the sadomasochistic Victor Zsasz, who made a brief early appearance in Nolan’s Batman Begins.
The only details we’ve got to go on so far are what's being snapped up on set as filming for the upcoming movie continues in London, with brief sightings of owls and Anarky (trust us on the spelling). Unfortunately, they’re going to be the only scraps we can snag as we wait for The Batman: Part II to arrive to swoop in.
The Batman: Part II releases in theaters on February 18, 2028. Until then, check out our ranking of the best Batman movies, and our list of every major upcoming supehero movie.
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