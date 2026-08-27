Batman 2 leaks reveal a closer look at the sequel's Batsuit, but much like the Batmobile, nothing much has changed

It seems like The Batman 2 director Matt Reeves is big on don't fix what's not broken, as leaked set photos have revealed that the Caped Crusader's Batsuit hasn't really changed for the sequel.
Pictures of Batman star Robert Pattinson's stunt double Rick English on set in Glasgow, Scotland, have appeared on Twitter. The images, which you can see below, give us a closer look at the sequel's Batsuit, featuring the same structured ab area and black bat across the chest. There's nothing new here, but English is wearing a big black coat over the suit, seemingly hiding the cape.
Some DC fans are a little " disappointed" over the lack of change, mostly because of the four-year wait between the two movies. However, others are happy to see the suit we fell in love with in 2022 back in action. "The suit is perfect already. Why needlessly change it?" replied one fan, and another added, "It's not mandatory that it changes with every film, especially since it was excellent to begin with."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Earlier this month, images of the battle-damaged Batmobile appeared online, suggesting that Pattinson's Bat may run into some trouble in the sequel, just as he did in the 2022 original during the memorable Penguin car chase. But, much like the Batsuit, the Batmobile has changed much, too. The vehicle is still sporting the muscle car look with the exposed silver engine at the back.
However, the lack of change actually makes a lot of sense. According to Colin Farrell, the sequel is set to pick up just a few weeks after the end of HBO show The Penguin, which is in turn set one week after The Batman. So, with so little time to upgrade his wares in the aftermath of The Riddler flooding Gotham, we can forgive Bruce Wayne for outfit repeating.
DC Studios is keeping a tight lid on details surrounding The Batman: Part II, which has been pushed back numerous times before landing its early 2028 release. Alongside Pattinson, Andy Serkis will return as Alfred Pennyworth, as well as Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Farrell as The Penguin. The sequel adds Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson in mystery roles. But many fans think Stan is playing either Harvey Dent or serial killer Victor Zsasz, and Johansson has been rumoured to be the next Poison Ivy.
The Batman 2 is set to hit theaters on February 18, 2028. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with other upcoming DC movies and shows.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox