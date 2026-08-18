Sebastian Stan may have confirmed who he's playing in The Batman 2, and it's not Victor Zsasz

After months of speculation, Sebastian Stan has seemingly confirmed who he's playing in The Batman 2, and it's not serial killer Victor Zsaz.
Speaking to French Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, alongside fellow Fjorde star Renate Reinsve, Stan – totally unprompted – announces that he is playing Harvey Dent (and, presumably, Two-Face as well) in Matt Reeves' secretive superhero sequel. He drops the bombshell news moments after claiming he "can't say anything" about the movie. Well, you just said something!
According to LJDD, the interview took place at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and while we've no reason to call LJDD's reporting into question, it seems somewhat strange that Stan would blurt this out given his own claims that he's a seasoned veteran when it comes to Marvel movie spoilers (unlike loose-lipped co-stars Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo), so take the news with a grain of salt pending confirmation.
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The speculation of late has been that Stan is playing the villainous Victor Zsasz, a claim seemingly supported by the fact he's been sporting a shaved head recently, much like the tattooed serial killer. Before that, however, he was long thought to be playing Gotham DA and white knight Harvey Dent, who, of course, turns into the supervillain Two-Face after a run-in with the Joker. Aaron Eckhart played the last live-action Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight.
If the news is true, this solves a major The Batman: Part II mystery, though we still don't know who any of the movie's other new cast members are set to play, including Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch. Though Johansson could be playing Poison Ivy, if a year-old cryptic post from The Batman 2's co-writer is any indication. Filming is currently underway in Glasgow, where a battle-damaged Batmobile was just spotted.
The Batman 2 is set to hit theaters on February 18, 2028. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with other upcoming DC movies and shows.
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