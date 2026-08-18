New Spider-Man: Brand New Day merch is dropping all the time, here are the 12 pieces I'd swing towards first

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Spidey's well stocked for official gadgets

It's a Spider-Man kinda summer, so of course Marvel's going to make the most of it with a collection of new toys, collectables, and special editions. Disney's never shied away from a collab and with Brand New Day ticking off box office milestones one by one, why stop now?

Spidey fans were already eating pretty good with a whole bunch of red and blue gadgets to choose from, but the latest release has brought a whole new world of Spider-Man merch to enjoy. From comic collections spanning the original BND era to the official Brand New Day popcorn bucket, there's books, Blu-Rays, t-shirts, toys, and even phone chargers dedicated to Peter Parker.

I've swung through the digital aisles to find all the Spider-Man: Brand New Day merch worth grabbing this summer. Some is already available, but a few (like the Total Universe hardcover and the Collector's Edition Blu-Ray) are still in their pre-order stages right now.

We called the latest Spidey flick "Marvel Studios' strongest standalone outince since Endgame" in our Spider-Man: Brand New Day review, but if you're after something a little more interactive, check out our five-star Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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