New Spider-Man: Brand New Day merch is dropping all the time, here are the 12 pieces I'd swing towards first

It's a Spider-Man kinda summer, so of course Marvel's going to make the most of it with a collection of new toys, collectables, and special editions. Disney's never shied away from a collab and with Brand New Day ticking off box office milestones one by one, why stop now?
Spidey fans were already eating pretty good with a whole bunch of red and blue gadgets to choose from, but the latest release has brought a whole new world of Spider-Man merch to enjoy. From comic collections spanning the original BND era to the official Brand New Day popcorn bucket, there's books, Blu-Rays, t-shirts, toys, and even phone chargers dedicated to Peter Parker.
I've swung through the digital aisles to find all the Spider-Man: Brand New Day merch worth grabbing this summer. Some is already available, but a few (like the Total Universe hardcover and the Collector's Edition Blu-Ray) are still in their pre-order stages right now.
We called the latest Spidey flick "Marvel Studios' strongest standalone outince since Endgame" in our Spider-Man: Brand New Day review, but if you're after something a little more interactive, check out our five-star Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review.
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