Painting puzzle solution in Control Resonant

The painting puzzle in Control Resonant is all set within a shadowy gallery, in which players can spotlight certain paintings on the wall. But the only clue is a note that mentions that certain paintings have been sold this month, but doesn't specify which paintings those are except mentioning their names: "Journey, Windows, Thunder and Tides". Unfortunately the paintings on the gallery walls aren't labelled in any way, leading to some rough interpretations about which ones the note is referring to, and even then, what do you do with that information? I'll explain below.
How do you solve the Painting puzzle in Control Resonant?
To solve the painting puzzle in Control Resonant, you need to interact with the spotlight controls on the gallery pillars, so that certain paintings are illuminated, specifically those that match the names on the note left on the countertop. It's not always particularly clear which paintings they mean, but I'll show you what you need to mark below.
Journey: Left wall, middle painting (road beneath a tree).
Windows: Far wall, left painting (curling, looping vines in the forest)
Thunder: Far right corner, left painting (tree split by lightning)
Tides: Right wall, middle painting (tree fallen into water)
Once you enter this correctly, the spotlights will flash and a secret door in the corner of the room will open up. Down below, you'll find several collectibles, as well as a resource container with a Health Upgrade Point inside.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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