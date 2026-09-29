Control Resonant Urban Survival quest walkthrough

The Urban Survival quest in Control Resonant occurs in the Evacuation Zone, where players have to follow a trail of unauthorized mines through a parking lot and back towards the lone survivalist who's somehow still plugging along, despite the extradimensional horrors stalking the streets. There's a few strange elements to this quest, as once you find the survivalist, they're happy to send you out on missions around the city before they'll consent to evacuate, but I'll lay out the particulars of it all below in a full walkthrough, so you know what to do and all the key locations you need to find.
Full walkthrough for Urban Survival in Control Resonant
Urban Survival is broken into several steps in Control Resonant, all of which are marked below on the map and listed beneath that.
Approach the Unauthorized Mines in the Evacuation Zone, and read the "Investigation Order" collectible outside the entrance to the Parking Lot to start this quest.
Follow them through the Parking Lot and out back to the South to find the Survivalist's Bunker inside a warehouse. Speak to the Survivalist via the Intercom, and he'll ask you to find Olivia and his granny.
Olivia is inside the back office of the Pulse Fitness Gym, but isn't a person - she's a potted plant. Clear out the Hiss to get inside, then pick her up to tick off this section of the quest.
Granny is in the Northeast apartment building, which you can access via the rooftop entrance. Head down the elevator and into the one accessible apartment to find Granny (in an urn). With both Granny and Olivia, head back to the Survivalist, who now wants you to find his brother.
The first thing is to find the Survivalist's Car and to get his keys. It's a large, boxy vehicle in the Far North Evac Zone, in front of a street blocked off by Mold.
With the keys, head into the apartment building and upstairs to find the brother, taken by the Hiss. Take the picture of the two brothers instead and bring it back to the Survivalist to end the Urban Survival quest.
As a reward for this questline, you'll get The Plate Carrier M1 outer layer outfit piece, as well as the Untapped Heart Monitor Artifact, which gives you a one-time free respawn when you would have normally died. You can also now access the Bunker, which has a container of materials.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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