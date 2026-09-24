Where to go and what to do first in Control Resonant

If you're playing Control Resonant, after the tutorial finishes and you reach the Watchtower for the first time, Zoe will give you all kind of potential quests to take on, but which should you do first, and what order? There's plenty of places to go, but Control Resonant is a pretty hard game, and it's easy to feel like you're doing something wrong when the Hiss jump you and leave you in a bruised pile on the floor. If you want to know the best order of things to do first, I'll lay out where to go and what to do once you're past the game's introduction and make it to the Watchtower.
What to do first in First in Control Resonant
After speaking to Zoe in the Watchtower and passing through the underground tunnel into Central, here's the best order to take the quests and side quests that Control Resonant gives you.
Welcome to Manhattan. After leaving the tunnel, you'll be given an indicator to obtain one of the Control Resonant Clearance Keycards. Grab that before doing anything else, as it'll introduce you to the main FBC Field Office, a useful hub zone. You should also trigger the Fast Travel Door that's here.
Central World Feats. At this point I recommend you explore Central and do some of the appearing World Feats that appear, as you'll want to level up a little before moving on.
Jesse Sighting: West Incursion Zone. Head to the West Incursion Zone and West from the House of Mirrors hub area to find a Fault in the Parking Garage. This'll give you the power to use Gravity Anomalies, one of the most useful Abilities and powers in Control Resonant.
West Incursion Zone Resonant. Afterwards, progress to the North section of the West Incursion Zone to the Theater Hall to battle the Dancer, another Resonant.
Jesse Sighting: Evacuation Zone. Afterwards, head to the Evacuation Zone and head North to the Dense Patterning to experience another Fault, that will give you the Reach power.
Main Story: Evacuation Procedures. Still in the same area, head to the Evac Building to meet with Arish and continue the main plot.
The Park Resonant. Finally, head to The Park in the Northeast of Central to encounter an area overrun by Mold. A quest triggers in the centre marked "new Mold Strains?" that leads you eventually to an encounter with a boss called The Collective.
You should absolutely feel free to do other quests and side activities along the way, as otherwise you risk becoming underpowered, but the advantage of the general order presented above is that it's escalating difficulty, with some advantages gained by doing it in this order. For example, the Factory Central Resonant gives Dylan pyrokinetic abilities, which are extra effective against the Mold enemies which appear at The Park.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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