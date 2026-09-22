Jump To:

Hero x Hero codes (September 2026) for free Chips, cosmetics, and more

Guides
By
Published

Hero x Hero VR gift codes can give you a boost and change your appearance in this virtual Super Hero experience

Press shot for Hero x Hero codes showing the player firing a blue energy beam from first-person perspective
(Image credit: SigmonVR)
Jump To:

Hero x Hero codes will provide you with a helping hand if you're trying out this VR experience in Early Access, as it can be tough stepping into the virtual shoes of a Super Hero. As you smash your way across the city fighting demon mobs and huge bosses, you'll unlock fresh abilities as you become more powerful and gather unique Hero Souls so you can transform into different characters. To get the lowdown on this, here are the current Hero x Hero VR gift codes and how to redeem them.

All Hero x Hero codes

Press shot for Hero x Hero codes showing the player holding a small puppet in each hand

(Image credit: SigmonVR)

The following Hero x Hero VR gift codes can be claimed now:

  • 361821 – 300x Chips

Hero x Hero codes most often provide Chips, which can be used to power up your Super Hero, as well as cosmetic items to change your appearance. They usually are only valid for a week or even just a few days, so you'll want to check back here regularly for the latest promo additions.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

How to redeem Hero x Hero codes

Press shot for Hero x Hero codes showing a busy city street where the action is set

(Image credit: SigmonVR)

To redeem gift codes in Hero x Hero VR, you just need to launch the game on your device and then head to the code keypad. Use the number buttons to type in a promo, then hit the CLAIM GIFT button next to them to receive your reward.

Expired Hero x Hero codes

  • 150000 – Imp x Imp Suit
  • 26353 – 300x Chips
  • 12012 – 120x Chips
  • 98660 – 100K Glasses Cosmetic
  • 33912 – 1,000x Chips
  • 43064 – Level 2 Prize
  • 15580 – 1,000x Chips
  • 90674 – Level 1 CC Armband
  • 80085 – CC Prize
  • 82918 – Level 2 CC Armband
  • 34249 – Creator Hero

There are a fair number of expired Hero x Hero VR gift codes, which goes to show that promos don't stick around for long before they stop working. Make sure you've claimed any active codes we've listed earlier, so you don't lose out on their rewards.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Press shot for Hero x Hero codes showing the player firing a blue energy beam from first-person perspective
    1
    Hero x Hero codes (September 2026) for free Chips, cosmetics, and more
  2. 2
    Helldivers 2 disables the DSS buff that's been a team-killing monster for months: "My god they finally did it"
  3. 3
    A Star Wars fan might have figured out a way the Emperor's return in The Rise of Skywalker makes total sense with Return of the Jedi
  4. 4
    "Supply has been consistently available" - Acer's CEO says it's "impossible" for the memory shortage to last until 2030, but that average PC prices will still increase by 5-20% by the end of 2026
  5. 5
    Meet the Lord of the Rings RPG that smashed its crowdfunding goals by 10 times in a single hour