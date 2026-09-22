Hero x Hero codes (September 2026) for free Chips, cosmetics, and more

Hero x Hero codes will provide you with a helping hand if you're trying out this VR experience in Early Access, as it can be tough stepping into the virtual shoes of a Super Hero. As you smash your way across the city fighting demon mobs and huge bosses, you'll unlock fresh abilities as you become more powerful and gather unique Hero Souls so you can transform into different characters. To get the lowdown on this, here are the current Hero x Hero VR gift codes and how to redeem them.
All Hero x Hero codes
The following Hero x Hero VR gift codes can be claimed now:
361821 – 300x Chips
Hero x Hero codes most often provide Chips, which can be used to power up your Super Hero, as well as cosmetic items to change your appearance. They usually are only valid for a week or even just a few days, so you'll want to check back here regularly for the latest promo additions.
To redeem gift codes in Hero x Hero VR, you just need to launch the game on your device and then head to the code keypad. Use the number buttons to type in a promo, then hit the CLAIM GIFT button next to them to receive your reward.
Expired Hero x Hero codes
150000 – Imp x Imp Suit
26353 – 300x Chips
12012 – 120x Chips
98660 – 100K Glasses Cosmetic
33912 – 1,000x Chips
43064 – Level 2 Prize
15580 – 1,000x Chips
90674 – Level 1 CC Armband
80085 – CC Prize
82918 – Level 2 CC Armband
34249 – Creator Hero
There are a fair number of expired Hero x Hero VR gift codes, which goes to show that promos don't stick around for long before they stop working. Make sure you've claimed any active codes we've listed earlier, so you don't lose out on their rewards.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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