Helldivers 2 disables the DSS buff that's been a team-killing monster for months: "My god they finally did it"

Sacrifices must be made in the name of democracy – but occasionally even Super Earth must admit to carelessness. A DSS buff in Helldivers 2 that was causing more friendly fire than it's worth has been turned off for the time-being, allowing developer Arrowhead Game Studios to give it a good old rework.
The announcement was made on social media, in typical fashion. "Attention, Helldivers," starts the post. "High Command has made the decision to deactivate the DSS Eagle Storm due to an unquantifiable situation with serious impacts on resource budgets for the next financial quarter."
You can literally see the proposal get rubber stamped and all, just to make it formal. This has been a long time coming for the DSS Eagle Storm, since it has a habit of taking out those who call it in.
The Eagle Storm targets enemies on the map and fires explosives at them through multiple runs in the air. It's a tactic that involves the whole map, and runs for the entirety of your mission. That may sound handy, except when it torches you and your teammates in the process because the targeting is indiscriminate and the bombs are hefty.
You can find complaints about the Eagle Storm going back to June last year, with players noting any time they rolled it out, their own fiery death would arrive soon after. One commenter on Reddit mentions they've had missions where their only deaths were self-inflicted because of this cursed bit of tactical pyrotechnics.
Going by immediate responses, the community would prefer changes rather than losing it entirely, and I'd concur. It's a good idea – and incredibly useful, in the right circumstances – but how it manifests could use a bit of fine-tuning.
There's palpable relief in the meantime. "My god they finally did it," one player writes.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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