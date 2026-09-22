Not even two weeks later, Retroid just unveiled yet another DS handheld, and the Pocket Duo Lite+ is causing a ruckus

Retroid is hellbent on dominating the DS clone space, as it just announced a third Pocket Duo model less than two weeks after the last two. Players were already caught off guard when the portable maker revealed a cheaper "Lite" model to rival Anbernic's RG DS Plus, but now there's a Lite+ option you'd potentially rather have pre-ordered instead.
Admittedly, I almost thought the tweet announcing the Retroid Pocket Lite+ was simply a reference to the reveal from September 10. Instead, it's actually an entirely new best retro handheld contender that's seemingly based on community feedback. It's more or less a souped-up version, with the portable claiming it retains "the same sleek, slim form factor you love from the Duo Lite, but now packs a serious performance upgrade with the Dragonwing Q-7790."
DS clone contenders
At this stage, there are more than a few DS handhelds out there already, including the Anbernic RG DS for under $140 and the beefier Ayn Odin Thor from $259. If you're not fussed about clamshells, the MagicX Zero 40 is also a wonderfully odd option for $75.99 that ditches hinges for a veritcal screen.
The Pocket Duo Lite+ is set to come in at $219, meaning it sits bang smack in the middle of the base Lite version and the full-fat Duo. It is being treated to the usual "early bird" discount, though, as it'll be available for $199 if you pre-order. That's a nice gesture, but one that likely adds salt to the wound for players who would have spent $50 extra on this portable if it had launched last week.
As you'd expect, players are already calling shenanigans on Retroid's latest reveal. One of the comments that really stuck out to me says, "You basically tricked people into buying the other models and before I even get hands on one you drop another?" encapsulating the general vibe tied to stealth announcing new handhelds.
The good news is that Retroid is already looking to appease players who pre-ordered a vanilla Lite model, as it's running an exchange program. In an email shared to early bird customers, the brand says it's "pausing Duo Lite shipments for the next 3 days" to give people a chance to consider whether they want to keep their order or swap it out for the Plus version.
Retroid also has units that have shipped covered, as it's prepared to cover return shipping costs so that customers can reorder the Lite+. If you've got a handheld on the way, you'll want to check your inbox for that email, as you'll have to reply by September 23, 8 am EST to confirm your decision.
Retroid Pocket Duo: Retroid Control Center Demo - YouTube
The whole situation is understandably frustrating, and it's not the only time a handheld maker has kept dropping handhelds after presenting initial pre-orders this year. For whatever reason, Ayaneo couldn't stop revealing new colorways of its Pocket Advance after over 15,000 customers had already locked in their orders.
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I wouldn't say Retroid's situation is quite the same as that, as it feels like the handheld maker is trying to seize spec options as and when they're available. Component shortages and the effects of RAMageddon mean there's a big queue at fabs and factories, and it could be that if the company doesn't say yes to specific options right now, AI demand may prevent them from being a thing down the road.
That's speculative on my part, but the fact that Retroid is actively thinking of an exchange plan signals a desire to put things right. Outside of the questionable launch tactics, the Duo Lite+ is pretty exciting, seeing as that Dragonwing Q-7790 gives it a better chance of running 3DS romps. I'll naturally need to get my hands on one and put it through its paces with all the staples to confirm that reality, but it would help the newcomer clinch the clamshell crown by balancing performance and price.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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