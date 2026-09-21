This retro handheld asks "what if the PS Portal looked like a PS2 DualShock controller?", but I doubt Sony will let it fly

I've certainly come across more than a few PlayStation-inspired handhelds in my time, but portable maker Yoniq is taking PS2 DualShock 2 liberties. It effectively has a direct clone of the retro controller in the pipeline with what appears to be a 4.5-inch screen smashed in the middle, and there's a reason why Sony might be specifically upset.
Creatively dubbed the Yoniq Portal Handheld Gaming Console, the retro handheld is clearly taking cues from both the OG PS2 DualShock controller and the PlayStation Portal. It will supposedly launch with what looks like an "early bird" $199.99 / £148.99 price tag, and while that isn't completely unreasonable if it can actually emulate the console it's drawing influence from, the page features zero specs.
Portable PS2 emulators
The PlayStation 2 can be a tricky console to emulate on handhelds, but you can dive into 2000s classics on the go with handhelds like the Anbernic RG Cube. That specific portable comes in at $169, but if you're not into the funky square screen and smaller size, you can splash out $219 for a punchy Retroid Pocket 5.
Weirder still, instead of even including a light list of features, Yoniq includes instructions on how to use its Gamepatch membrane touchscreen button overlay. Yes, the whole page screams placeholder, and while it might almost feel like it's one of the usual "too good to be true" handheld scams, the company was allegedly showing off a Dual-Screen DS clone at Gamescom just last month.
For what it's worth, I like the idea of the Yoniq Portal. If you've been specifically thinking about how to play PS2 games on the go, it makes sense to use something modelled exactly after the legendary retro console's controller, and the render looks almost exactly like the 2000s gamepad too. The devil is absolutely in the detail here, and by that I mean Sony could unleash legal hell on the portable maker over its button symbols.
For 30 years now, Sony has maintained pretty strict PlayStation controller licensing terms, and that extends to the iconic symbols. While the rules for modern PS5 controllers have evolved to cover more elements, the general guidelines have always revolved around specific dimensions, button layouts, and placement for logos. Naturally, you also have to pay a fee, and I'd be dumbfounded if that's happening here, given the emulation-based nature of the device.
If or when the Yoniq Portal launches, I suspect we'll get the usual slightly altered circle, cross, square, and triangle buttons to keep Sony at bay. That's not going to really cramp the handheld's PlayStation 2-inspired style, and additional touches like a "Memory Card" flap covering the microSD slot, headphone jack, and USB-C are pretty nice nods to Sony's original console design.
That said, I'd curb your enthusiasm for the Yoniq Portal until reviews emerge for the PS2-style handheld. I'll happily check it out if I get the chance, but I'm pretty sceptical about whether it can hit the same emulation notes as the Retroid Pocket 5 or the Ayn Odin 2, as it will really need the same oomph to get away with a $200 price tag. I'm not writing the portable off just yet, at least not until I see proper specs, though I have a funny feeling it won't be a powerhouse.
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Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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