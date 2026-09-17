G'AIM'E shows off fresh "Pro" and "Lite" Lightgun prototypes that ditch the AI camera, and they could feel more like my favorite PS2 gun for modern screens

Nine months after the arrival of the G'AIME Time Crisis Lightgun console, Tassei Denki is back with new prototypes at Tokyo Game Show. This time around, it's pitching "Pro" and "Lite" plastic firearms that will still work with your modern TV, but swap out the AI-assisted camera for more traditional gyro and wireless capabilities.
First spotted by Japanese publication Game Watch, the duo of G'AIM'E Time Crisis Lightguns seems to use the same retro console box as before (cheers, Time Extension). At least, that's the case for these prototypes, but since both accessories are "part of a technology demonstration" and apparently won't be released in their current form, there's every chance the base system will change too.
The hands-on preview describes the "Lite" G'AIM'E Lightgun as using gyro "just like a typical PlayStation controller," and despite dropping the AI-powered camera, Tassei Denki's prototype setup doesn't need workarounds like a Wii-style light bar sensor. Better still, the Lite version also cuts the cord, swapping out the integrated orange USB-C cable for what is likely 2.4Ghz connectivity.
If I'm being real, this G'AIM'E prototype coverage does raise more questions than answers. For instance, while the redesigned lite light gun drops the AI-powered eyeball inside the barrel, it's not clear which type of sensor for screen edge detection it's using instead.
The article does dive into the gyro functionality specifically, revealing that if it becomes "misaligned", you'll have to press a reset button on the gun to recentre your aim. It could be the case that it relies solely on gyroscopic positioning to keep the target on screen, meaning if you drop your weapon during play, you have to press that button to start shooting again.
The Pro admittedly feels more in line with the 2025 version, especially since it sticks with the USB-C cable. Signage at the TGS booth implies the light gun caters more to high-score chasers looking for improved accuracy and low latency, but it will seemingly leverage the open-source OpenFIRE Light Gun project to achieve that rather than fully using in-house tech. That same display also alludes to potential current-gen PC support, but again, this is a technical pitch rather than an unveiling.
I find it curious that Tassei Denki has opted to completely rethink its light gun tech for these new versions. I'll admit that I always found the term "AI-powered" off-putting, but at the same time, I always pegged that as just a buzzword for a sensor that can intelligently detect your screen. Yes, the approach wasn't as pinpoint accurate as the Sinden Lightgun, and the calibration process was a little finicky, but the camera did help provide authentic-feeling Time Crisis gameplay.
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Ditching the AI tech could be a way of ensuring the G'AIM'E name isn't linked to a disruptive industry. But, having just tested the Intec Time Breaker Lightgun, an alternative that uses a light bar not unlike a Wii-mote and hooks straight up to the PS1 and PS2, I reckon Tassei Denki wants to evolve past being a plug-and-play maker.
My biggest gripe with the Time Crisis console was that the light guns are tethered to just four games with no way to add more. If the light gun maker can find alternative tech that gets the accessories working as standalone devices without the need for specific firmware and ports, it could really shake things up in the at-home arcade scene.
While the Lite G'AIM'E lightgun will likely maintain the company's current easy, plug-and-play vibes while refining things by adding wireless tech and a simpler calibration process, that Pro model feels more ambitious. Effectively, it could find a way to make light gun games mainstream again on console and PC, rather than competing in the same DIY ring as Sinden and Intec.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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