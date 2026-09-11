The Neo Geo AES+, a remake of the at-home arcade console by SNK, has been delayed by almost a year. While retro console maker PLAION hasn't quite provided an exact reason as to why the re-engineered system is now landing in September 2027, component shortages and prices are once again to blame.
Cheaper Neo Geo goodness
If you're itching to play some arcade classics but aren't fussed about hardware accuracy, I'd highly recommend grabbing a Neo Geo Mini. It's not perfect by any means, but the tiny arcade machine will provide serviceable versions of King of Fighters and Metal Slug for $59.99 (Amazon), and it even has TV output.
In a statement, PLAION prefaces its news by saying, "we know many of you have been looking forward to receiving your NEOGEO AES+ this year," before lamenting that the "worldwide release will now take place on 16th September 2027." That means the resurrected best retro console contender will be showing up ten months later than originally announced, as it was meant to emerge this November.
Again, a direct reason for the Neo Geo AES+ delay isn't given, but PLAION does mention "global component supply constraints." Whether that means the availability of the specific ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) chips used to replicate the original parts is limited, or factories are too busy dealing with AI data centre demand, is unknown, but the company claims it is trying to fortify its production.
"Rather than launch with severely limited availability, we're taking extra time to explain production, secure the components we need, and invest in an even bigger future for NEOGEO AES+," explains PLAION. In the same breath, it reassures players who have already pre-ordered that reservations "remain secure" and that "there is no price increase and no action is required."
Those of you who did choose to pre-order a Neo Geo AES+ are apparently getting a "Founding Supporter Bonus," a free wireless controller if you reserved the standard or anniversary editions. Ultimate Edition buyers will get 30% off at PLAIN REPLAI's online store, which includes consoles like The Spectrum, versions of the Atari 2600+, and the upcoming Amiga A1200 remake.
The Neo Geo AES's grand return is off to a pretty chaotic start, especially since SNK's ties to Saudi Arabia and the country's human rights record are deterring many fans from supporting the console. While the delay is being framed as productive, I'm already seeing many players who pre-ordered the $1,000 bundle question why they wouldn't just wait until it lands, as there's still lingering skepticism over whether its re-engineered ASIC chips will truly deliver hardware perfection.
Part of me also wonders if PLAION realized that November 2026 is now a pretty terrible time to even launch anything gaming-related. Yes, players who pre-ordered the machine regardless of anything would have happily tucked into King of Fighters, Shock Troopers, and other arcade classics in a few months' time, but the majority of the scene will be preoccupied with the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake or GTA 6, both of which require a Switch 2 or PS5.
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All that aside, we'll need to wait the best part of a year to see what the Neo Geo AES+ is really all about. Again, the fact that Saudi Arabia holds a majority stake in the SNK Corporation is already having an effect on appeal, and technical enthusiasts will need to see some gameplay before dubbing it a true 1:1 recreation with added HDMI.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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