Even HBO Max is having fun with Aaron Pierre's Lanterns accent slip-up

DCU show Lanterns returned to HBO this week with its fourth episode, bringing us back to Rushville, where the mystery of the Manhunter was brought to light. However, in the midst of the chaos, you may have missed Aaron Pierre's accent slip-up.
During a tense interrogation scene, Pierre's John Stewart asks, "Who are you?" slamming his hand on the table, then, in the most prominent South London accent, he shouts, "Speak up!" The clip has since gone viral on Twitter. Pierre had so far been able to keep Stewart's Detroit accent steady, but fans seem to be celebrating the added hint of English nonetheless.
Although the slip-up may be a little embarrassing for Pierre, HBO Max UK is seeing the funny side of the situation. The streamer posted a 'fan edit' of Pierre on Instagram containing the scene in question followed by Stewart's most iconic moments. The caption reads, "You can take Aaron Pierre out of Croydon, but you can't take the Croydon out of Aaron Pierre." Check out the post below.
It should come as no surprise that fans are loving the edit. "The Green Mandem'" commented one fan, and another added, "Brightest day, darkest night innit." Many are praising how HBO has handled the slip-up, with one pointing out, "You have to admit it's next level marketing for a streaming company to make memes of a flaw in the actor's performance rather than hoping people ignore said flaw."
The slip-up doesn't change the fact that Pierre has done an amazing job in bringing Green Lantern trainee Stewart to life alongside Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan. The DCU Chapter One show debuted to a near-perfect 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has become one of HBO's most successful shows ever behind House of the Dragon and The Last of Us. In our Lanterns review, we awarded the show 4.5 out of 5 stars.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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