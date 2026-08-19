Aaron Pierre's forgotten DC role helped shape his time on Lanterns: "That's the education I brought with me to this"

Lanterns isn't Aaron Pierre's first DC rodeo.
Almost a decade ago, a baby-faced Pierre formed part of the cast of Krypton, a SyFy series that charted the domestic court of Krypton and the lives of Superman's ancestors, including his grandfather, Seg-El.
There, Pierre played Dev-Em, a part worlds away from a far more iconic DC role – as John Stewart in Lanterns. But that doesn't mean it wasn't able to influence his step-up in comic book roles when the time came.
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"I think they're two unique and individual experiences," Pierre tells GamesRadar+ during a Lanterns press event in London.
"One thing that I did take from my experience on Krypton to the set of Lanterns is – I'm still young now, but I was even younger on Krypton – I took the experience of being on a set of that enormity and that magnitude. And how do you honor your character, service the character, and do the same thing for the story in such a grand environment and in such a grand set?"
Pierre concludes, "That's that's the sort of education that I brought with me to this, and I had a blast doing it."
Pierre went from Krypton, via Pride Rock in Mufasa, to Rushville, Nebraska as part of the Lanterns cast. Next, he's going to reprise his role as John Stewart in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, while also blasting off to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Starfighter.
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Lanterns is now streaming on HBO Max in the UK and Ireland.
For more, check out the Lanterns release schedule and our guide to DCU Chapter One.