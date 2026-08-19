Spider-Man: Brand New Day artist breaks down what's in Peter Parker's wallet, and you won't believe the level of detail

An artist on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has revealed the level of detail they went to when making the Marvel movie. In a series of posts on Twitter, he revealed all of the cards inside Peter Parker's wallet, and they include some fun, deep-cut references.
Among them is a card for 'Nelson, Murdock, Page: Attorneys At Law', which production designer Will Dixon says he "imagined Matt would’ve given him one during No Way Home and Peter would’ve held onto it".
Some of the other highlights in the wallet include a loyalty card for The Coffee Bean, which was a Spidey hangout in the comics, and a F.E.A.S.T. card as Dixon says he'd "like to imagine Peter would’ve held onto that to remember Aunt May". There's also a bagel shop card and a glimpse at Peter's driving licence too in the wallet that Dixon shared on Twitter.
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The production designer explained at the beginning of his posts that he went to this level of detail because "you never know if a wallet will get a close up, so you have to create dressing related to the character."
Marvel fans have been loving the Easter eggs hidden in there too, sharing their thoughts in the replies. "This would've been such a cute nod I wish all this would've gotten a close up," wrote one as another added: "I really do admire the amount of heart as well as creativity that were put into every corner of this movie."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been dominating the box office and breaking records for Marvel. You can check out our Spider-Man: Brand New Day review for our verdict on the film.
If you're after more Marvel, here's our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.
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