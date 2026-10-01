After 20 years and 38 films, Marvel boss Kevin Feige says he still has "a lot of movies" to make in the MCU

The MCU is almost 20 years and 38 movies deep, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige isn't done yet.
"The Marvel mythology is ripe for storytelling," he said at the Pioneer of the Year dinner. "It's so rich. It is, and you can look this up, the longest running fictional narrative in history. And Doomsday's only the 39th movie. We've still got a lot of stories to tell, a lot of movies to make. Because we love making these movies, we love it." Check out the video below.
The next movie to arrive from Marvel is Avengers: Doomsday, which is shaping up to be a crossover of epic proportions. The Fox-era X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, the likes of Thor and Captain America, and also Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man will all be sharing the screen.
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Avengers: Endgame Encore, meanwhile, is in theaters now, and it adds bonus scenes that directly set up the events of Doomsday. The re-release has proved to be a huge success, with the Marvel movie now on track to become the highest-grossing film of all time once more (beating James Cameron's Avatar).
"I think people are going to be surprised," Joe Russo said recently of Doomsday. "It's a very surprising ending. It's a very surprising movie and that's all we'll say about it."
VisionQuest is the next Marvel release on the small screen, landing on Disney Plus this October 14.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.
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