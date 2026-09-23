How to watch the Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus footage: regular screening and Infinity Vision extras explained

But as with many things Marvel nowadays, it's not as straightforward as turning up at your local theater and enjoying the full suite of extra scenes, as these are only available to watch at specific Avengers: Endgame Encore screenings. Confused? Don't fret, we're on your left and ready to explain.
Below you'll find our spoiler-free guide breaking down exactly what's on offer at screenings of Avengers: Endgame Encore, followed by a more specific spoiler breakdown of the now-leaked footage. Can't make it to the theater, or don't fancy sitting through a 3-hour film again? You might want to know: Will Avengers: Endgame Encore stream on Disney Plus?
How to watch the Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus footage
There are two ways to watch the bonus footage attached to screenings of Avengers: Endgame Encore – at regular theater screenings, or on an Infinity Vision certified screen. The material difference (other than the Disney-approved Infinity Vision quality screen and sound system) is that you'll get even more bonus footage if you book an Infinity Vision showing. But how much, exactly?
When it was released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame clocked in at 181 minutes. With that in mind, we know exactly how much extra footage you'll get with each version, down to the second:
Regular screenings – Per theBritish Board of Film Classification, the regular screen version of Avengers: Endgame Encore will be 183 minutes and 3 seconds. That means approximately just over two minutes of bonus footage will be included. This also includes a roughly minute-long recorded introduction from Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., so approximately 1 minute of new bonus footage setting up Doomsday.
Infinity Vision screenings – Again, per the BBFC, the Infinity Vision version of the film will be 186 minutes and 14 seconds, meaning it will feature five minutes of new footage in total. In addition to the 1-minute intro and 1 minute of new bonus footage also attached to regular screenings, there's an additional 3 minutes of bonus connective tissue to Avengers: Doomsday that is exclusive to Infinity Vision screenings of Avengers: Endgame Encore. In total then, not including the new intro, Endgame Encore will feature 4 minutes of new bonus footage.
What happens in the Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus footage? (Spoilers)
We can't say this with 100% veracity until Avengers: Endgame Encore releases on September 25 and we've seen it with our own eyes. However, as there are now extensive leaks all over social media following the movie's release in other territories around the world, we have a pretty good sense of what to expect based on the above runtimes.
Regular screenings – in addition to the roughly 1-minute-long introduction from Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, non-Infinity Vision certified screenings of Avengers: Endgame Encore feature two key changes: a new ending where Loki shows up at Steve and Peggy's house saying he's there to help them both, and a very brief new post-credits scene where we see Doom forging his mask to the sound of Iron Man's hammer.
Infinity Vision screenings – As well as the above, if you see Avengers: Endgame Encore on an Infinity Vision certified screen, you'll get a couple more substantial bonus scenes. In the first, Bruce Banner is recording a video diary in isolation following the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day when he is forcefully recruited by Doctor Doom. In the second, Mobius, Ouroboros, and the rest of the TVA (minus Loki) discover that not only are Earths 10005 (aka the Fox X-Men universe) and 1127 about to collide, there are 3000 incursions taking place all over the multiverse. Both of these scenes run approximately 90 seconds each.
Of course, it's also possible that there are still other, as-yet-unknown changes to discover in Avengers: Endgame Encore. We'll update this piece with the latest information when we have it.
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I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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